AG-PRO 300 qualifying results: Jesse Love on pole, lineup set for NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race

Jesse Love will sit on the pole for the AG-PRO 300 at Talladega Superspeedway after qualifying first on Friday afternoon, helping setting the tone for a NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race around the circuit’s longest oval on Saturday. With high speed comes plenty opportunity for chaos.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is set to start racing Saturday at 4 pm ET on CW, with 113 laps around the track, totaling 300 miles. It is the first race scheduled for the weekend, with the Craftsman Truck Series off on Friday. The weekend concludes on Sunday, with the Cup Series race from Kansas starting at 3 pm ET on FOX.

Full running order:

Row 1: Jesse Love | Sam Mayer

Row 2: Corey Day | Josh Williams

Row 3: Sheldon Creed | Austin Hill

Row 4: Rajah Caruth | Carson Kvapil

Row 5: Anthony Alfredo | Mason Maggio

Row 6: Justin Allgaier | Ryan Sieg

Row 7: Sammy Smith | Patrick Starpoli

Row 8: Jeremy Clements | William Sawalich

Row 9: Dean Thompson | Brent Crews

Row 10: Parker Retzlaff | David Starr

Row 11: Ryan Ellis | Brandon Jones

Row 12: Blaine Perkins | Jeb Burton

Row 13: JJ Yeley | Taylor Gray

Row 14: Patrick Emerling | Kyle Sieg

Row 15: Joey Gase | Harrison Burton

Row 16: Austin Green | Lavar Scott

Row 17: Tyler Ankrum | Brennan Poole

Row 18: Josh Bilicki | Natalie Decker

Row 19: Garrett Smithley | Dawson Cram

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

The NASCAR season continues pushing forward, as the drivers now know where they stand in the season standings. With 33 races scheduled for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this season, there are sure to be plenty twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Justin Allgaier currently leads the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series standings with three wins already on his resume. Sheldon Creed moves up to second place with Jesse Love falling behind him in third. Corey Day has slid up into fourth so far.

No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, that means 12 drivers battling from Race 25 on for the championship.