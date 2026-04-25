AG-PRO 300 qualifying results: Jesse Love on pole, lineup set for NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race
Jesse Love will sit on the pole for the AG-PRO 300 at Talladega Superspeedway after qualifying first on Friday afternoon, helping setting the tone for a NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race around the circuit’s longest oval on Saturday. With high speed comes plenty opportunity for chaos.
The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is set to start racing Saturday at 4 pm ET on CW, with 113 laps around the track, totaling 300 miles. It is the first race scheduled for the weekend, with the Craftsman Truck Series off on Friday. The weekend concludes on Sunday, with the Cup Series race from Kansas starting at 3 pm ET on FOX.
Full running order:
Row 1: Jesse Love | Sam Mayer
Row 2: Corey Day | Josh Williams
Row 3: Sheldon Creed | Austin Hill
Row 4: Rajah Caruth | Carson Kvapil
Row 5: Anthony Alfredo | Mason Maggio
Row 6: Justin Allgaier | Ryan Sieg
Row 7: Sammy Smith | Patrick Starpoli
Row 8: Jeremy Clements | William Sawalich
Row 9: Dean Thompson | Brent Crews
Row 10: Parker Retzlaff | David Starr
Row 11: Ryan Ellis | Brandon Jones
Row 12: Blaine Perkins | Jeb Burton
Row 13: JJ Yeley | Taylor Gray
Row 14: Patrick Emerling | Kyle Sieg
Row 15: Joey Gase | Harrison Burton
Row 16: Austin Green | Lavar Scott
Row 17: Tyler Ankrum | Brennan Poole
Row 18: Josh Bilicki | Natalie Decker
Row 19: Garrett Smithley | Dawson Cram
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series
The NASCAR season continues pushing forward, as the drivers now know where they stand in the season standings. With 33 races scheduled for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this season, there are sure to be plenty twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.
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Justin Allgaier currently leads the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series standings with three wins already on his resume. Sheldon Creed moves up to second place with Jesse Love falling behind him in third. Corey Day has slid up into fourth so far.
No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, that means 12 drivers battling from Race 25 on for the championship.