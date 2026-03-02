AJ Allmendinger evaluated, released from infield care center after being stretchered off pit road at COTA

AJ Allmendinger has been evaluated and released from the infield care center at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). Allmendinger was stretchered off pit road following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA.

The Kaulig Racing driver had been overheating inside his No. 16 Chevrolet as his cool suit failed during the race. Allmendinger was shown on the FOX broadcast being taken to the care center for treatment. The 44-year-old was upright on the stretcher and alert.

Allmendinger managed to finish the race and bring home a ninth-place finish. It was overall a good day for Allmendinger, who has stacked together three consecutive top 20 finishes to begin the campaign. Allmendinger sits eighth in the points standings going into next Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

Allmendinger was one of several drivers whose cool suit failed on a hot day in Austin, Texas. Early in the race, Allmendinger reported his cool suit was blowing nothing but hot air. Kyle Larson was another driver who had a cool suit failure.

Furthermore, Alex Bowman had to remove himself from his No. 48 Chevrolet with 25 laps remaining due to an apparent illness. Myatt Snider, a driver who last competed in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2025, finished the race in place of Bowman. Like Allmendinger, Bowman was evaluated and released from the infield care center.

Several other drivers — from Joey Logano to race-winner Tyler Reddick — appeared to be limping after the race. It was truly a grueling day at COTA, the first non-superspeedway race of the 2026 season.

This story is developing…