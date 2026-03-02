AJ Allmendinger stretchered off pit road in scary moment after COTA NASCAR race
AJ Allmendinger was loaded onto a stretcher following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). Allmendinger had been overheating inside his No. 16 Chevrolet as his cool suit failed during the race.
Allmendinger was shown on the FOX broadcast being taken to the care center for treatment. The 44-year-old was upright on the stretcher and alert.
Allmendinger was one of several drivers whose cool suit failed on a hot day in Austin, Texas. Early in the race, Allmendinger reported his cool suit was blowing nothing but hot air. Kyle Larson was another driver who had a cool suit failure.
AJ Allmendinger overcame cool suit failure at COTA
Furthermore, Alex Bowman had to remove himself from his No. 48 Chevrolet with 25 laps remaining due to an apparent illness. Myatt Snider, a driver who last competed in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2025, finished the race in place of Bowman.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Bruin Report Online joins On3 | Rivals
Legendary UCLA fan site joins network
- 2Breaking
Buff Stampede joins On3 | Rivals
Historic Colorado fan site joins network
- 3New
Chad Baker-Mazara
USC announces no longer on team
- 4
AP Poll Projection
Major hoops shakeup coming
- 5
Dominiq Ponder
Colorado QB dies at 23
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Several other drivers — from Joey Logano to race-winner Tyler Reddick — appeared to be limping after the race. It was truly a grueling day at COTA, the first non-superspeedway race of the 2026 season.
As for Allmendinger, he managed to finish the race and bring home a ninth-place finish. It was overall a good day for Allmendinger, who has stacked together three consecutive top 20 finishes to begin the campaign. Allmendinger sits eighth in the points standings going into next Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway.