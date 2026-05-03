A.J. Brown trade rumors: Jeremy Fowler reveals where Eagles stand in latest talks

A.J. Brown is still a Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver; so much so that he is even back inside the team’s facility. However, he is not currently a part of the team’s offseason workouts, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Still, everything is cordial right now. But just don’t expect Brown to be an Eagle come next month, based on trade discussions and reports from around the league.

The New England Patriots appear to be the favorite to land the All-Pro but disgruntled Super Bowl champion. But there’s still a lot to iron out before Brown plays in a different uniform, as the Eagles have put it.

“It’s cordial, maybe a little awkward, because all sides know where this is headed around June, when the Eagles can save a lot of money on their dead salary cap,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “A trade is still expected league wide. The sentiment says that AJ Brown would like a change of scenery, a new team, he’s not part of the offseason workouts. However, he has been in the building fairly recently to at least check in. And so it seems like all sides want this to work for the betterment of all parties involved and just kind of move on.

“And the New England Patriots are looming here, but they’re not bound by any sort of agreement yet. You know, they could have drafted a receiver. They didn’t. So it looks like he’s still on track to potentially be a Patriot, but they have to work out, really, a contract situation. He’s due about $29 million this year. Who’s going to pay for it? Certainly, the Eagles could just pass that along to the new team. They got to work out compensation, first round picks that the Eagles want. So a lot to still be sorted out, but the feeling is he will not be in green come a month from now.”

Brown was more vocal, social media or not, about his dissatisfaction about his role in the Eagles’ offense in 2025. Philadelphia went 11-6, won the NFC East and fell in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers.

Now that the Eagles brought in new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, running back Saquon Barkley seems very excited about the new direction, as well as QB Jalen Hurts. As far as Brown is concerned, head coach Nick Sirianni is more confident than not that one of the best pound-for-pound players in Philadelphia will be back. He’s under contract through 2029 as well.

“Yeah, my expectation is he wants to be here. And obviously, you want good players like that in your building,” Sirianni said, via ESPN. “As Howie said, it’s hard to get good players in this league. A.J.’s a great player and A.J. is a good teammate and A.J. is a good person. Does he want to be here? Yes. Do I want him to be here? Yes.”

Sirianni was then asked straight up if Brown will be in an Eagles’ uniform this fall. The head coach, who’s made the playoffs all five years of his tenure and won Super Bowl LIX, didn’t even guarantee his own job security.

“Will A.J. be here next season? I think we’re still in a spot, like, I can’t guarantee how anything is going to play out into next season,” Sirianni said. “I’m thinking I’m going to be the coach next season but you can’t guarantee anything past tomorrow.”

This past season, Brown posted 78 catches for 1,003 yards, seven touchdowns and 12.9 yards per catch. In four years with the Eagles, Brown has 339 catches, 5,034 yards, 32 touchdowns and 14.8 yards per catch.

More than half of his career production has been in Philadelphia after three years with the Tennessee Titans. Brown had career years in 2022 and ’23 (88 catches, 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns; 106 catches, 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns).