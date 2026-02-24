AJ Brown trade rumors: Nick Sirianni gives intriguing answer to future of Eagles WR

The Philadelphia Eagles and Nick Sirianni want to keep AJ Brown and the star wide receiver wants to stay in Philly. That doesn’t mean there won’t be speculation about him getting traded ahead of the 2026 season.

Throughout 2025, Brown voiced, and didn’t voice, his frustrations with the Eagles’ offense and his own lack of production. Still, he had his moments and Philadelphia returned to the playoffs in a bid to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Now that the Eagles brought in new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, running back Saquon Barkley seems very excited about the new direction. As far as Brown is concerned, Sirianni is more confident than not that one of the best pound-for-pound players in Philadelphia will be back. He’s under contract through 2029 as well.

“Yeah, my expectation is he wants to be here. And obviously, you want good players like that in your building,” Sirianni said, via ESPN. “As Howie said, it’s hard to get good players in this league. A.J.’s a great player and A.J. is a good teammate and A.J. is a good person. Does he want to be here? Yes. Do I want him to be here? Yes.”

Sirianni was then asked straight up if Brown will be in an Eagles’ uniform this fall. The head coach, who’s made the playoffs all five years of his tenure and won Super Bowl LIX, didn’t even guarantee his own job security.

“Will A.J. be here next season? I think we’re still in a spot, like, I can’t guarantee how anything is going to play out into next season,” Sirianni said. “I’m thinking I’m going to be the coach next season but you can’t guarantee anything past tomorrow.”

GM Howie Roseman left the door open for a trade, but only in a general sense. It wasn’t necessarily about Brown specifically. Still, you can’t rule anything out these days.

“I think you go into the league year listening to offers for everything and anything,” Roseman said. “If someone is going to give you something you didn’t anticipate and you won’t even have the conversation, I don’t think you’re necessarily doing your job or really servicing the team you’re with. “You never know what someone is willing to do. Certainly, we’ve been in situations where there were guys we didn’t anticipate trading that we got an offer that was too good, and then you balance it with what you can get there.

“Without getting into specifics on any player, we’re always listening and we’re always kind of open. There’s very few things that I would shoot down without even hearing what that means, because how does it hurt to listen?”

This past season, Brown posted 78 catches for 1,003 yards, seven touchdowns and 12.9 yards per catch. In four years with the Eagles, Brown has 339 catches, 5,034 yards, 32 touchdowns and 14.8 yards per catch.

More than half of his career production has been in Philadelphia after three years with the Tennessee Titans. Brown had career years in 2022 and ’23 (88 catches, 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns; 106 catches, 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns).