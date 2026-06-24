AJ Dybantsa drafted by Washington Wizards: Analysis, contract details, more

The Washington Wizards selected BYU forward AJ Dybantsa No. 1 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft. He brings big-time potential as they look to kickstart a new era after adding college basketball’s top scorer from the 2025-26 season.

The 6-foot-9 forward brings great pedigree, ranked No. 1 overall in the Rivals Industry Rankings for the 2025 class. He also ranked No. 1 at his position and No. 1 in the state of Utah.

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In one season at BYU, Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points and 6.8 rebounds, adding 3.7 assists on his way to becoming a consensus All-American and Big 12 Player of the Year. He did so while shooting 51% from the field and 33.1% at the 3-point line, also knocking down 77.4% of his free throws.

At the NBA Combine, Dybantsa measured with a 7-foot-0.5 wingspan and a max vertical of 42 inches. He also jumped 33.5 inches from a standing position before completing interviews with multiple top teams.

Dybantsa will now get ready to sign his first NBA contract. The four-year deal is set to be worth $66.9 million, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about AJ Dybantsa

AJ Dybantsa has consistently ranked near the top of draft boards in the highly-anticipated 2026 NBA Draft class for a long time, leaving no doubt that analysts are high on his upside.

“AJ Dybantsa brings the ideal jumbo wing mold to the NBA, combining a fluid game on the ball with improving flashes of facilitation as on-ball reps increased at BYU,” my scouting report reads. “He has the physical build and tools to become a plus defender as his usage rate drops at the next level. Meanwhile, the basketball world waits to see if the 3-point shot will unlock the full extent of his superstar potential.”

These flashes have been on display for some time, with Rivals analyst Jamie Shaw offering high praise in the high school ranks.

“The No. 1 player in the 2025 class, AJ Dybantsa, showcased a powerful arsenal. He has a dynamic offensive game at a lengthy 6-foot-9 and he showed a full array of scoring moves when he was playing 18 feet and in. Dybantsa has excellent footwork in the mid-post,” Shaw wrote in his 2023 report. “He was able to utilize different upfakes and step-throughs to create clean opportunities for himself.

“Something that I saw tonight was a hitch in his jump shot, off the catch, when he gets to the apex of his shot load. While he made his first one, this is something that he is going to have to iron out as it leads to inconsistencies from range. While some things were a little forced for him tonight, one thing that I really liked about Dybantsa’s game in this one was that he was quick and decisive with his decision-making. Dybantsa worked straight to the rim with minimal moves to get there. His length and athletic pop, really shined through while showcasing some skill in his offensive arsenal. Working through the jump shot will be necessary, so teams cannot just sag and clog with him, but he was able to impose his will at times in this one. Dybantsa has immense upside.”

