AJ Lee defeated bitter rival Becky Lynch at Saturday night’s Elimination Chamber PLE to win the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in her career. It marks her first title win since Night of Champions 2014, when she defeated Paige and Nikki Bella to win the now-defunct WWE Diva’s Championship.

Lee made Lynch tap out to the Black Widow earlier in the match, but referee Jessika Carr was incapacitated on the mat after taking a kick to the head from Lynch. Lynch introduced a chair to the match and hit Lee with a DDT and a Manhandle Slam, but it was not enough to win the match. Lee then goaded Lynch into running head first into the exposed turnbuckle, turning it into a Black Widow submission for the win.

AJ LEE SUBMITS BECKY LYNCH TO BECOME THE NEW WOMEN'S INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION 🏆 #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/hpjTKFMA5S — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 1, 2026

Lee made her long awaited return to WWE on the Sept. 5, 2025 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Lee, who was a three-time WWE Diva’s Champion, initially retired in April 2015 just days after a match at WrestleMania 31. She remained in the company almost a year after husband CM Punk was fired, but could not last any longer.

AJ Lee has defeated Becky Lynch in all three of her return matches

After a long hiatus, Punk made his return to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series PLE. With Punk back in the company, Lee’s eventual return was expected at some point.

“To me, the opposite of love isn’t hate. It’s indifference,” Lee told WWE’s Michael Cole prior to the Elimination Chamber PLE. “When I’m done with something, I’m just done. Ask all of my exes. That’s how I operate. The option kept coming up like ‘is this something she’d be interested in?’ The answer was always no. I’m done. There was one day I woke up and this became a maybe, and once I knew it was a maybe, I knew it would be a yes.”

Her return set up a tag-team match between real-life married couples at WrestlePalooza 2025. Lee and Punk defeated Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, marking Lee’s first match since March 30, 2015. She then competed in the 2025 Women’s WarGames match, making Lynch tap-out to win the match for her team (Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Iyo Sky, and Rhea Ripley). With wins over Lynch in her first two matches back, a singles match between the two seemed inevitable.

She will now head into WrestleMania 42 as the Intercontinental Champion, likely facing Becky Lynch in a title rematch.