AJ Styles fuels speculation that in-ring career isn't over after losing WWE retirement match to Gunther

The WWE in-ring career of The Phenomenal One is over. AJ Styles passed out in Gunther‘s sleeper at Saturday’s Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, a match in which if Styles lost, his WWE career would be over.

An emotional Styles received a loud ovation of appreciation from the crowd in Riyadh and as is tradition, the 48-year-old went to leave his gloves in the ring. But as the crowd chanted “no,” Styles reversed course. He put his gloves back on and hit his signature pose, generating a huge pop in the process.

AN EMOTIONAL AJ STYLES PUT HIS GLOVES BACK ON AFTER HEARING THE SUPPORT FROM THE FANS ❤️🥺 #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/utJD4WxgkX — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) January 31, 2026

Styles had already made it known that 2026 would be his last year in professional wrestling. What was unknown is if Styles would embark on a year-long retirement run like John Cena did in 2025.

Earlier this month, Styles put his WWE career on the line against Gunther, who tapped out Cena in his final match in December. Suddenly, the potential end of Styles’ WWE career became the No. 1 talking point in the company.

Styles appeared to be checking off bucket list items, facing Shinsuke Nakamura one final time at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Two days later, on Monday Night Raw, Styles went one-on-one against CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship. It was the first in-ring meeting between Styles and Punk since 2004 in IWA Mid-South.

This story is developing…