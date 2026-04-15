Report: A'ja Wilson to sign 3-year, $5 million supermax contract with Las Vegas Aces

Former South Carolina superstar A’ja Wilson is set to ink a new deal, according to ESPN. She will sign a supermax contract to return to the Las Vegas Aces.

ESPN’s Shams Charania and Andraya Carter jointly reported the news. The deal will be a three-year, $5 million contract, which is the largest in WNBA history to date and is fully guaranteed.

A’ja Wilson is a four-time WNBA MVP, having won the award in 2020, 2022, 2024 and most recently in 2025. She has been a WNBA All-Star seven times, while winning three WNBA Defensive Player of the Year awards.

The former Gamecocks legend has won the WNBA title three times, including in 2025. She has been named the WNBA Finals MVP twice.

The bottom line: One of the game’s all-time greats is being rewarded as such financially. And it’s well deserved. A’ja Wilson has been a fantastic ambassador for the game at just about every level.

She has even been featured in a role in Stephen Curry’s movie: GOAT. She was one of several big-name basketball personalities to feature in the film.

A’ja Wilson proud of her South Carolina roots

While much of the post-game storyline when South Carolina took down UConn in this year’s Final Four was the interaction between coaches Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma after the game, A’ja Wilson got her own shots in afterward. She trolled Paige Bueckers, a former UConn star.

The two shared a call on FaceTime, with Wilson initiating the call. She showed off a big ‘L’ on her forehead after doing so.

Bueckers then returned the gesture by throwing up a middle finger. Fun. Harmless enough.

Bueckers’ reaction came after the Gamecocks defeated her Huskies 62-48 in the Final Four. UConn was 38-0 before the loss and on a 54-game win streak dating back to last season’s national title run, which Bueckers was on the roster for.

A’ja Wilson, meanwhile, has a statue of herself outside of Colonial Life Stadium for the legacy she built at South Carolina. She’s gone on to become arguably the best WNBA player of her generation with the Las Vegas Aces.

On3’s Barkley Truax also contributed to this report.