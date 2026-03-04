Al Horford joins Luke Kornet in calling out Hawks' planned promotion featuring strip club

Golden State Warriors veteran Al Horford is joining voices with San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet in calling out the Atlanta Hawks for an upcoming promotion featuring a strip club. Kornet penned a letter expressing his opposition to the promotion.

On Tuesday evening, Horford weighed in. He tweeted a short but simple message.

“Well said Luke,” Horford wrote. He included a screenshot of Luke Kornet’s letter.

So what, exactly, is the promotion for the Atlanta Hawks? It is being dubbed “Magic City Monday” and is scheduled to take place March 16 for a game against the Orlando Magic. It is set to pay tribute to the famous Magic City adult entertainment club.

“In its press release the Hawks failed to acknowledge that this place is, as the business itself boasts, ‘Atlanta’s premier strip club.’” Luke Kornet wrote his letter. “Given this fact, I would like to respectfully ask that the Atlanta Hawks cancel this promotional night with Magic City.”

For their part, the Hawks are hailing the event as a celebration of the city’s culture. A press release noted the following:

Prior to the game, the Hawks’ Principal Owner, filmmaker, and actor Jami Gertz will present a special introduction of the Hawks AF Podcast. Last year, Magic City celebrated 40 years with a five-part STARZ docuseries, ‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ produced by Gertz alongside GRAMMY® Award-winning music mogul and Atlanta native Jermaine Dupri.

The series explores the history, cultural impact, and influence of the Atlanta landmark and features interviews with Big Boi, Killer Mike, T.I. and others and reveals its pivotal role in hip-hop and Black culture.

“This collaboration and theme night is very meaningful to me after all the work that we did to put together ’Magic City: An American Fantasy’,” said Jami Gertz. “The iconic Atlanta institution has made such an incredible impact on our city and its unique culture.”

Still, Luke Kornet voiced his displeasure with the promotion. He explained why he was upset with the venture.

“The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women, many of whom work diligently every day to make this the best basketball league in the world,” Luke Kornet wrote. “We should promote an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners that we know and love.

“Allowing this night to go forward without protest would reflect poorly on us as an NBA community, specifically in being complicit in the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society.

“Regardless of how a woman finds her way into the adult entertainment industry, many in this space experience abuse, harassment, and violence to which they should never be subjected.”