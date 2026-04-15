With the 2026 NFL Draft fast approaching, Ty Simpson continues to emerge as one of the most intriguing names in the quarterback class, and one of the most in-demand. According to Field Yates, Simpson is spending the final day of pre-draft visits with the Arizona Cardinals.

It marks another key stop in a busy evaluation process for the former Alabama signal-caller: “On the final day that prospects are allowed to make pre-draft 30 visits, Alabama QB Ty Simpson is visiting the Arizona Cardinals today,” Yates reported. The visit underscores just how much interest Simpson has generated in recent weeks.

Widely viewed as the No. 2 quarterback in the class behind Fernando Mendoza, Simpson has drawn attention from multiple quarterback-needy franchises. He has already lined up visits with the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins, while also working out privately for the New York Jets following Alabama’s Pro Day.

That level of interest is no surprise given the current landscape. The Cardinals, like several teams picking near the top of the draft, are searching for long-term stability at quarterback after moving on from former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray earlier this offseason.

With premium selections in both the first and second rounds, Arizona has been frequently linked to Simpson in mock drafts. And they’re not alone. The Browns and Dolphins are also exploring their options at the position, while the Jets, armed with two first-round picks, have done extensive homework on Simpson as they look to reshape their offense.

There’s a ton fueling this rise. Despite only one full season as a starter at Alabama, Simpson’s stock has surged thanks to a combination of physical tools and strong late evaluations. Several analysts have even gone as far as to suggest he could challenge Mendoza for QB1 honors.

“My eyes tell me Ty Simpson is every bit as good as, and in some ways better and more NFL ready, than Mendoza,” draft analyst Todd McShay recently said.

That sentiment has been echoed by former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, who believes Simpson may ultimately be the best quarterback in the class: “I think Ty Simpson is QB1,” Orlovsky said. “I think Ty Simpson is the best quarterback in this class.”

With the draft just days away, visits like this one with Arizona could play a pivotal role in shaping where Simpson ultimately lands. For now, one thing is clear, and that’s the fact that his stock is trending up at exactly the right time.

— On3’s Alex Byington contributed to this article.