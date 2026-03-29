Alan Gustafson explains gutsy pit strategy that aided Chase Elliott to victory at Martinsville

Being the crew chief for Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team means the spotlight is on you at all times. For Alan Gustafson, when things don’t go well, he takes the brunt of the criticism. When they go well, typically the praise is fully directed Elliott’s way.

But during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, one simply cannot overlook the job Gustafson did to help lead Elliott to victory. Elliott had a good car at Martinsville, but not a great one. In Stage 3, he found himself sitting in ninth-place, tracking towards a top-10 finish.

To Gustafson, that wasn’t good enough. He opted for a two-stop strategy in Stage 3, becoming the first car to hit pit road for green flag pit stops on Lap 261. The leaders came down about 30 laps later and Elliott inherited the lead. But on fresher tires, Denny Hamlin, who had dominated the race to that point, was able to get back by him for the lead.

No. 9 team needed a caution, and they got just that when the yellow flag was thrown for debris. Everyone, including Elliott, came down for one final stop. Elliott came out second to Hamlin and two restarts later, Elliott got the lead back and held off Hamlin in the the closing laps to win.

Not every call Gustafson has made has always worked out. It did in a big way on Sunday.

“Super happy that it paid off,” Gustafson told FOX Sports. “We were just kind of trapped in like 10th spot. It’s really hard to pass, and we just needed to do something different. Mathematically, it was close for us to either split that run or two-stop it. I just felt like it was worth a shot. Obviously, the caution’s great. Gave us track position and the rest is history.”

No. 9 crew chief Alan Gustafson talks with @The_ChrisMyers and @jamiemcmurray after the Martinsville victory. pic.twitter.com/4MLpKJKvKI — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 29, 2026

Alan Gustafson and Chase Elliott got it all right at Martinsville

Gustafson has one up on his critics leaving Martinsville. Elliott, meanwhile, has his first win of the 2026 season, putting him up to fourth in the points standings.

Before Sunday, the talk was about Hendrick Motorsports’ struggles to open the season. Not one Hendrick or Chevrolet driver had gotten to Victory Lane in the first six races. It was a talking point only on the outside, Gustafson said. He did, however, receive a phone call Sunday morning from Rick Hendrick. That, Gustafson said, got his attention.

“I think you guys make it a bigger story than it really is, to be honest,” Gustafson said. “But the boss did call me this morning, so that did add some pressure. He’s like ‘Everything’s great, love you guys, we’re playing the long game. This is a marathon, not a sprint.’ Nevertheless, when the boss calls you, it gets your attention.”