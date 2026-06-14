Aldon Smith death: New details emerge surrounding former 49ers, Mizzou star's passing Saturday

New details have emerged surrounding the death of former San Francisco 49ers and Missouri Tigers defensive end Aldon Smith. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Smith was found with his mouth open by his friend Amir Shizari in the passenger seat of the latter’s vehicle. Shirazi told the outlet that he thought Smith was sleeping but also noticed his body was twitching.

Shirazi called 911, and Smith was declared dead on Saturday afternoon at the Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose. The Santa Clara County chief medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death.

Aldon Smith and Shirazi were delivering pizzas to a homeless charity earlier in the day. Scott Wagers, the charity’s co-founder, told the San Francisco Chronicle that Smith looked “lethargic” after getting out of Shirazi’s car. After the delivery was made, Shirazi drove Smith back to his home in Los Gatos, California. Shirazi found Smith “basically dead in my front seat” after going inside to turn on some lights. Smith was planning to watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals later that night.

Aldon Smith opens up about a ‘tough week’ before his death

Days before Smith’s death, he was shown getting a haircut and talking about the challenges in his life. Smith said that he’s “grateful” while adding that “it’s been a tough week.”

A video of Aldon Smith getting a haircut just days before his death has surfaced online, showing the former NFL star in a reflective mood during a routine barbershop visit. pic.twitter.com/9Qms8xtSfY — TMZ (@TMZ) June 14, 2026

Smith played in the NFL from 2011 to 2020. He spent the majority of his career with the 49ers but also played for the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) and the Dallas Cowboys. Smith signed with the Seattle Seahawks in April 2021 but was released before the 2021 season began. He announced his retirement in 2023.

During his time in the NFL, Smith was arrested for DUI three times. Additionally, he violated the NFL’s substance abuse policy multiple times, including in November of 2015. That test resulted in a year-long suspension, and Smith did not play in the NFL from 2016 to 2019.

In his career, Smith collected 52.5 sacks in 75 career games. He was selected to the All-Rookie Team in 2011 and named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team in 2012. During his time at Missouri, Smith was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2009 and was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team in 2010.