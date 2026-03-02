Alex Bowman has been evaluated and released from NASCAR’s infield care center at COTA following a scary exit from his car on Sunday. Bowman was not feeling well and did not finish the race.

With 25 laps remaining in the race, Bowman pulled to the garage and exited the vehicle to seek treatment. A handful of drivers were having issues with their cool suits on the day, but it’s unclear if Bowman was one of them.

In any event, he wasn’t feeling well. So he got out of his car and made way for replacement driver Myatt Snider, who last competed at the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series level in 2025. Snider finished the race in the No. 48 Chevrolet.

The good news is Alex Bowman appears no worse for the wear. It was a hot day, with multiple drivers experiencing health issues.

AJ Allmendinger was pulled from his car following the race and received emergency medical treatment from personnel on site after the race. He was stretchered off. NASCAR had not yet released an update on his condition at the time of this writing.

For his part, Alex Bowman, dealing with an apparent illness, expressed concern with being able to finish the race. Out of contention and running in the back of the pack, his team left it up for him to make the call.

“Buddy, I don’t know if I’m gonna make it,” Bowman said on his radio. Shortly after, he made a decision.

Alex Bowman chose to pull himself out of the race car and received treatment in the care center. Myatt Snider, a driver who last competed in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2025, replaced Bowman behind the wheel of the No. 48 Chevrolet. Snider had been pit spotting for FOX Sports pit reporter Jamie Little during the race before Hendrick Motorsports asked if he could finish the race in place of Bowman.

Snider looked to salvage points for Bowman and the No. 48 team. It was certainly quite the way to make a debut in Cup — and a good thing Snider brought his helmet and fire suit with him to COTA.