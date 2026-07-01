Alex Bowman: ‘I’m not racing for my job’ amid future at Hendrick uncertainty

In what seems like perpetual Groundhog Day tradition, Alex Bowman continues to be a focal point of silly season rumblings. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old driver addressed his NASCAR Cup Series future with Hendrick Motorsports.

Despite the missing four races in the 2026 season with vertigo and currently sitting in 29th in The Chase standings, the driver of the 48 car doesn’t feel like he’s currently driving for his future in the Cup Series or as a driver at Hendrick Motorsports.

“No, I mean, I don’t think I’m looking at it like either one of those,” said Bowman. “I think for me, I’m just trying to, you know, do my part to try to help HMS be the best it can be right now.

“And obviously trying to get things turned back around on the 48 side of things, but I don’t feel like I’m racing for my job or anything like that by any means.

“I’m really just kind of week-to-week focused on trying to get pointed back in the right direction.”

Bowman, who is coming off a top-10 finish at Sonoma, his best finish since May at Texas Motor Speedway, is in the final year of a 3-year deal with Hendrick Motorsports.

He knows he has a decision to make, one he plans to make sooner rather than later.

“I think it’s been interesting. Obviously, we’ve had a lot of different conversations and are trying to figure out what the best thing to do is.

“I would say sooner rather than later for sure. But I guess I haven’t really thought about it, like, it hasn’t been like the first thing on my mind by any means. I’ve really just been working hard at trying to get things pointed in the right direction, but definitely sooner rather than later.”

Alex Bowman decision timeline

No matter the decision, Bowman plans to decide with both his and Hendick Motosports’ interests in mind.

“I think for me, I just want to make the right decision for myself,” said Bowman. “And yeah, certain things haven’t gone how we want them to go.

“And honestly, I’m at a point in my life where I’m super blessed to be in a position where I don’t have to do this forever. So, I’ve just got to make the right decision, and I want Hendrick Motorsports to make the right decision and everybody to be on board with whatever we do.

“I think I have a lot of faith in Rick [Hendrick] and Jeff [Gordon] and everybody to guide all of us the right way, and whatever happens, happens.”

What happens this week is a return to Chicagoland Speedway after a 7-year hiatus. Bowman was the last winner at the Joliet, Illinois, mile-and-a-half tri-oval.