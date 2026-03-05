Hendrick Motorsports has announced that Alex Bowman will miss his start at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. He was diagnosed with vertigo this week following an incident in which he had to exit his car before the race ended at COTA.

With Bowman sidelined, Anthony Alfredo will serve as the replacement driver inside the No. 48 car. When Bowman left the race at COTA, he was replaced by Myatt Snider, who was spotting on pit road for FOX broadcaster Jamie Little at the time.

“Alex has worked very hard over the last several days,” said Jeff Andrews, president of Hendrick Motorsports, in a press release. “We’re encouraged by the progress he’s making, but we have to prioritize his health above all else. It’s obviously frustrating for him because he’s a competitor and wants to be in the race car, especially at his home track. We’ll continue to support Alex and look forward to his return as soon as he’s medically cleared.”

Hendrick provided a few more details on Alex Bowman’s struggles at COTA. He apparently began experiencing symptoms of vertigo during the race before exiting at Lap 71.

He has since undergone two days of medical evaluation this week and drove laps on Thursday in a streetcar at the Ten Tenths Motor Club road course in Concord.

His replacement, Alfredo, has 210 NASCAR national series starts, including 43 at the Cup level. Alfredo currently performs extensive simulator testing for Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet.

Alex Bowman experiences vertigo at COTA

Alex Bowman was evaluated and released from NASCAR’s infield care center at COTA following a scary exit from his car on Sunday. Bowman was not feeling well and did not finish the race.

With 25 laps remaining in the race, Bowman pulled to the garage and exited the vehicle to seek treatment. A handful of drivers were having issues with their cool suits on the day, but it was unclear if Bowman was one of them.

In any event, he wasn’t feeling well. So he got out of his car and made way for replacement driver Myatt Snider, who last competed at the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series level in 2025. Snider finished the race in the No. 48 Chevrolet.

For his part, Alex Bowman, dealing with an apparent illness, expressed concern about being able to finish the race. Out of contention and running in the back of the pack, his team left it up to him to make the call.

“Buddy, I don’t know if I’m gonna make it,” Bowman said on his radio. Shortly after, he made a decision to exit the race.