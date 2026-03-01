Alex Bowman sparks concern with health issue during Austin NASCAR race, pulls himself out

Alex Bowman has removed himself from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). Bowman went to the garage with 25 laps remaining in the race, where the No. 48 team is conducting a driver swap.

Bowman, dealing with an apparent illness, expressed concern with being able to finish the race. Out of contention and running in the back of the pack, his team left it up for him to make the call. Bowman chose to pull himself out of the race car and is currently receiving treatment in the care center.

Myatt Snider, a driver who last competed in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2025, has replaced Bowman behind the wheel of the No. 48 Chevrolet. Snider had been pit spotting for FOX Sports pit reporter Jamie Little during the race before Hendrick Motorsports asked if he could finish the race in place of Bowman.

This story is developing…