Alex Karaban drafted, traded to Sacramento Kings: Analysis, contract details, more

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected UConn forward Alex Karaban with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and quickly dealt him to the Sacramento Kings. Karaban spent his whole college career with the Huskies, winning multiple national championships.

As a recruit, Karaban was ranked as a four-star prospect. He checked in as the No. 92 overall player in his class in the Rivals Industry Rankings, as well as the No. 17 small forward in the class, hailing from New Hampton, N.H.

During his senior season at UConn, Alex Karaban averaged 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He shot 37.4% from three-point range, showing the ability to stretch the floor from his forward position.

At the NBA Combine, Karaban checked in at 6-foot-6.75 barefoot, weighing in at 225 pounds. He had a 6-foot-11 wingspan and an 8-foot-8.5 standing reach.

Alex Karaban will now get ready to sign his first NBA contract. The four-year deal is set to be worth $15.1 million, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Alex Karaban

As he gets ready to take his talents to the next level, Karaban can rest on a productive college career. He gave scouts and draft analysts alike plenty to evaluate.

“Alex Karaban has put plenty on tape to prove he is a winning basketball player, serving various roles for UConn during his college career,” On3’s James Fletcher III said. “The ability to provide a steady and predictable force at the forward position will get him into a rotation quickly in his career.”

Sports Illustrated also provided some feedback on Karaban ahead of the NBA Draft. The publication wrote the following:

“Through four years at UConn, two of which included national championships, Karaban has built a draft case and cemented it: projectable and versatile 3-point shooting, mistake-free play centered around a keen floor game, connective passing, keeping himself in the right spots and capitalizing when granted openings on either end.”