Alex Ovechkin addresses NHL future, gives revealing answer concerning timeline for decision

With just four games remaining in the regular season and their playoff hopes in danger, the Washington Capitals are facing the reality that this coming Tuesday could be the final time Alex Ovechkin takes to the ice in the NHL. The 40-year-old has been the subject of retirement rumors going back to last season.

Ovechkin ultimately chose to return for the 2025-26 season; could he opt to run it back for one more in 2026-27? That decision of whether to return to retire will not come until the summer, he told Capitals radio play-by-play announcer John Walton.

“When you love something, you do it with heart. Obviously, I love playing hockey, I love scoring goals,” Ovechkin said. “… We’re gonna make a decision in the summer. I’m gonna have to talk to my family, with [owner Ted Leonsis], [general manager Chris Patrick], [president of hockey operations Brian MacLellan]. I have to make a decision in the summer.”

Alex Ovechkin sat down with John Walton to discuss his plans to take time after the season to reflect and consult with his family before determining his future this summer.



Catch their full conversation tonight on Caps Pregame Live on @MonSportsNet pic.twitter.com/J9jAKL5HJE — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 8, 2026

Alex Ovechkin is still productive in his age-40 season

Ovechkin is set to complete his 21st season in the NHL, the final season of a five-year, $47.5 million contract he signed with the Capitals in 2021. The 2004 No. 1 overall pick remains productive, scoring a team-high 31 goals and posting 61 points. He is the fourth player in NHL history to score 30 goals at age 40 or older, joining Gordie Howe [44 in 1968-69, 31 in 1969-70], Johnny Bucyk [36 in 1975-76], and Teemu Selanne [31 in 2010-11], per NHL.com.

The three-time Hart Trophy winner has played in every game this season, a remarkable achievement given the miles on him. Ovechkin, however, turns 41 in September. His overall health will play a role in his decision, he said.

“Health-wise, I’m going to be 41 years old in September,” Ovechkin said. “So, you just have to be smart about it.”

Ovechkin is the NHL’s all-time leader with 928 goals. He broke Wayne Gretzky‘s goal-scoring record last season when he scored his 895th career goal on April 6, 2025, against the New York Islanders. Ovechkin is 10th in NHL history with 1,684 points and owns 77 playoff goals, one of just two players, along with Gretzky, to net 1,000 total goals.