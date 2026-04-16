The 2025-26 Washington Capitals season came to an end Wednesday night following a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Although Washington finished the season on a four-game winning streak, the Capitals will miss the Playoffs for just the second time in the past 11 seasons.

Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, who is also the NHL’s all-time leading scorer, just completed his 21st NHL season. The 40-year-old has been the subject of retirement rumors going back to last season, but he seemingly put those to rest following Washington’s season finale.

“I’m pretty sure it’s not my last game,” Ovechkin told reporters on Thursday. “I hope it’s not my last game against Columbus. I would say I have to make a decision to see where we’re at. The team and family. Obviously, my family is gonna support me. My wife and my kids. Kids are already asking, ‘Are you staying or not?’ I told them, ‘We’ll see.’ They’re excited. They want me to come back because they love the city, the team, and the boys. Yeah.”

Alex Ovechkin addresses his potential retirement for the first time after the @Capitals season finale. pic.twitter.com/nsUm81Vsbn — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) April 16, 2026

Ovechkin just completed the final season of a five-year, $47.5 million contract he signed with the Capitals in 2021. The 2004 No. 1 overall pick remained productive, scoring a team-high 32 goals and posting 63 points. He is the fourth player in NHL history to score 30 goals at age 40 or older, joining Gordie Howe [44 in 1968-69, 31 in 1969-70], Johnny Bucyk [36 in 1975-76], and Teemu Selanne [31 in 2010-11], per NHL.com.

Alex Ovechkin scored team-high 32 goals in 21st NHL season

The three-time Hart Trophy winner played in 81 of 82 games this season, a remarkable achievement given the miles on him. Ovechkin, however, turns 41 in September. His overall health will play a role in his decision, he said.

“Health-wise, I’m going to be 41 years old in September,” Ovechkin continued. “So, you just have to be smart about it.”

Ovechkin is the NHL’s all-time leader with 929 goals. He is the only NHL player in the league’s history to boast 900-plus goals. He broke Wayne Gretzky‘s goal-scoring record last season when he scored his 895th career goal on April 6, 2025, against the New York Islanders. Ovechkin is 10th in NHL history with 1,687 points and owns 77 playoff goals, one of just two players, along with Gretzky, to net 1,000 total goals.

The Washington Capitals finished the season with a 43-30-9, and were the first team out of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.