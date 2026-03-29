In the co-main event of Saturday night’s UFC Seattle event, Alexa Grasso defeated Maycee Barber before the First Round could even conclude.

Following the KO victory, Grasso applied a rear-naked choke on a limp Barber. The maneuver was quickly broken up, but that didn’t help Grasso’s case. She looked visibly shaken up, and was down on the mat for almost three minutes.

OH MY GOODNESS



ALEXA GRASSO FINISHES MAYCEE BARBER!!



📺 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/dMNRIKuLEt — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) March 29, 2026

With the win, Grasso improved to 17-5-1 in her UFC career. Barber fell to 15-3-0, and had her seven-fight win streak broken.

“First of all, I want to thank everyone that’s here. I hope you enjoyed the fight. Thank you for the love. I’m back,” Grasso told UFC’s Daniel Cormier after the fight. “Without injuries, this is a different Alexa. I’m so happy. Of course my striking is always a first weapon, but I was training so hard to get a finish by submission because I trained Jiu-Jitsu a lot. I wanted to finish.”

That would explain why Grasso went for the rear-naked choke, even though the fight was nearly completed. She had set the goal to win by submission, and wanted to make sure to end the fight with a bang.

Before heading to the back following the win, Grasso made her plea to Dana White for the UFC to hold a show in her home country of Guadalajara. “Please bring the UFC to Guadalajara,” Grasso said. “That’s my biggest dream. Please!”

Grasso is a former UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion. She is the first Mexican woman to ever win a UFC Championship.