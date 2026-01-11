Three-time MLB All-Star and two-time World Series Champion Alex Bregman is headed to the National League for the first time in his career.

Bregman and the Chicago Cubs came to an agreement on a five-year, $175 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Saturday night. The LSU alum previously spent nine seasons with the Houston Astros before signing a three-year contract (which he opted out of) with the Boston Red Sox last season.

Third baseman Alex Bregman and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a five-year, $175 million contract, sources tell ESPN. One year after their failed pursuit of Bregman in free agency, the Cubs land one of the biggest bats of the winter. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 11, 2026

Across ten MLB seasons, the Albuquerque, NM native boasts a career .272 batting average with 1,250 hits, 209 home runs, 725 RBI, a .365 OBP, and a .481 SLG. He won his first career Gold Glove Award in 2024 and was named a recipient of the Silver Slugger Award in 2019.

Bregman completes an All-Star infield for the Cubs, consisting of himself, first baseman Michael Busch, second baseman Nico Hoerner, and shortstop Dansby Swanson. Chicago made the Postseason last year for the first time in five seasons, but were eliminated by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS (3-2).

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported that Bregman was likely to return to Boston just four days ago, but that would not be the case. The reigning AL Champion Toronto Blue Jays, Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, and the Boston Red Sox were also in on the Bregman sweepstakes, Feinsand also reported.

Bregman spent last season with Boston after nine years in Houston

Bregman was a key fixture in Houston’s dynasty from the late 2010s-early 2020s. From 2017-2023, the Astros made an appearance in the ALCS in seven consecutive seasons, with two World Series victories in 2017 and 2022. The 2017 victory was tarnished a bit by Houston’s sign-stealing scandal, which Bregman publicly commented on for the first time in 2020.

“Like I said, the Commissioner made his report and made his decision,” Bregman said. “The Astros made their decision, so I have no further comment on it.”

The Astro-lifer departed Houston last year, signing a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract however included opt-outs after the 2025 and 2026 season, which he decided to do following last season. In his lone season in Boston, Bregman hit for a .273 average (highest since 2019) with 28 doubles, 18 home runs, and 62 RBI.

Bregman now heads to a loaded NL Central with the Chicago Cubs, who are seeking a return to the World Series for the first time since 2016, when it won its first championship in 108 years.