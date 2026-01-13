Eight-time MLB All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado has been traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Arizona Diamondbacks, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Tuesday.

Arenado waived his no-trade clause and will be returning to the NL West with the Diamondbacks. He previously played for the Colorado Rockies from 2013-2020 before spending the past five seasons with the Cardinals. The third baseman is considered one of the greatest gloves in MLB history.

Per ESPN’s Mark Feinsand, St. Louis will pay $31 million of the $42 million owed to Arenado. They also acquired right-handed pitcher Jack Martinez from Arizona in the deal.

Across 13 MLB seasons, the Newport Beach, CA native boasts a career .282 batting average with 1,921 hits, 353 home runs, 1,184 RBI, a .338 OBP, and a .507 SLG. Arenado is a 10-time Gold Glove Award winner, an eight-time All-Star, a six-time Platinum Glove Award winner, and a five-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

He is one of 16 players in Major League Baseball history with 10-plus Gold Glove Awards.

St. Louis heads into new era while Arizona adds veteran infielder

Arenado is coming off (statistically) the worst season of his career, hitting for just a .237 batting average. It marked the first time he ever hit for under a .250 average. He also hit his fewest home runs in a season (minimum 100 games played) since 2013, with just 12. He missed a good chunk of the season with a right shoulder strain, but should be ready to go by Opening Day.

The Arenado trade marks a new era for the St. Louis Cardinals. Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt were cornerstones of the organization from the late 2010s-mid 2020s, but both players are now with different teams. Goldschmidt departed for the New York Yankees last offseason, and Arenado is now on his way back to the NL West.

It was a much needed move for the organization, which has missed the postseason for three consecutive seasons. It’s three-year postseason drought is tied for its longest (1997-1999 and 2016-2018) since it missed the playoffs for eight straight seasons (1987-1995).

While St. Louis looks to go in a different direction, Arizona adds a proven veteran to its infield. The Diamondbacks are coming off a disappointing 80-82 season, which put them at fourth place in a loaded NL West. Just two seasons prior, Arizona won 84 games and made a run to the World Series, where it fell to the Texas Rangers.