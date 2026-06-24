Allen Graves drafted by Toronto Raptors: Analysis, contract details, more

The 2026 NBA Draft has been loaded with college talent thus far. Now, the mid-major programs are getting involved in the party too. Santa Clara‘s Allen Graves has been selected in the first round, going to the Toronto Raptors with the No. 19 overall pick. A huge accomplishment for Graves as his professional career gets underway.

Graves played high school basketball at Ponchatoula (LA), where he was an unranked prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. Per his Twitter account, Texas A&M was the only other Division I program to offer Graves. But he decided to head to the West Coast and play for Santa Clara.

Coaches probably regret not reaching out to him earlier after seeing the college career play out. Two seasons were spent at Santa Clara, one of which was a redshirt. But in 2025-2026, Graves averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. A solid 1.8 steals per game can be found on the stat sheet, too.

At the NBA Combine, Graves got an opportunity to improve his draft stock. Two of the more important measurements — wingspan and vertical — played in his favor. Graves measured in with a seven-foot wingspan, only to have a 34-inch vertical.

Next up in the process for Graves will be figuring out his contract situation. Thankfully, the NBA already has numbers assigned based on where a player is taken in the draft. Grave, being the No. 19 overall pick, will make a total of $19.7 million over four years.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Allen Graves

Before the NBA Draft, On3’s James Fletcher provided a scouting report on Graves. “Well-rounded” was the term used when forecasting what Graves might be able to become. Teams really liked the numbers when evaluating him as well.

“Allen Graves is the analytics darling of the class, with high defensive marks as a forward who can do a little bit of everything,” Fletcher said. “He started his playing career as a guard before a growth spurt, providing even more intrigue in his ability to become a well-rounded role player at the next level.”