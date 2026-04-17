Alshon Jeffery arrest: New details emerge in ex-NFL WR's insurance fraud charges

Former NFL and South Carolina receiver Alshon Jeffery is pushing back and clearing the air after his recent arrest for insurance fraud in California. Jeffery, who was a key member of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Super Bowl LII win in 2018, was arrested Wednesday on one charge of insurance fraud as well as concealment or failure to disclose insurance benefits following what his representative described as a “misunderstanding” stemming from a recent traffic accident.

“The underlying incident was a minor freeway fender bender, and he provided his information at the scene,” a statement from Jeffrey’s representative Denise White read, per TMZ. “These are unfounded allegations only, and Alshon has not been convicted of any offense. He will address this matter through the legal process, and he remains confident that the facts will demonstrate this was a misunderstanding and nothing more.”

Jeffery’s rep added that her client “categorically denies the allegations” and is working to clear his name, per TMZ. The 36-year-old former NFL wideout was reportedly “pretty blindsided by the arrest” after believing the fender bender was being handled by the appropriate parties, according to TMZ.

Under California law, insurance fraud is considered a felony offense and can carry serious penalties, including up to five years in prison and significant financial fines, per the report. The news marks a significant development for a player once regarded as one of the NFL’s more reliable pass-catchers during his prime.

Alshon Jeffery’s tale of the tape

Jeffery was selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and went on to enjoy a successful nine-year career (2012-20) in the league. He later joined the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played a pivotal role in the franchise’s historic Super Bowl run during the 2017 season.

In Super Bowl LII, Jeffery hauled in three receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown in a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots, helping deliver the Eagles’ first NFL championship in franchise history. Earlier in his career, he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2013 after a standout sophomore season with the Bears.

Before reaching the NFL, Jeffery built an elite résumé at South Carolina, where he remains one of the most decorated receivers in program history. He totaled 183 catches for 3,042 yards and 23 touchdowns across three seasons, earning All-American and All-SEC honors along the way.

In recognition of his impact, South Carolina retired Jeffery’s jersey in 2023. Athletic director emeritus Ray Tanner called him “one of the best players in Gamecock football history” at the time, citing both his production and the standard he set at the position.

— On3’s Steve Samra contributed to this report.