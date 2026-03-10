Alvin Kamara trade speculation growing after Saints make major investment in Travis Etienne, per report

The New Orleans Saints are signing former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne to a four-year, $52 million deal. With a investment like that in the 27-year-old tailback, there’s been question as to what that means for the future of Alvin Kamara.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, teams around the league are tracking Kamara’s situation and wondering if the Saints would be open to moving the 30-year-old running back. Ahead of free agency, the Saints restructured Kamara’s contract, converting his salary into a signing bonus. Kamara was set to earn $18.63 million in 2026. Now, he will earn $10.51 million.

Kamara, entering his 10th season in the NFL, has a lot of miles on his legs. He played in just 11 games this past season as an MCL sprain kept him sidelined for the final six games. Kamara finished the 2025 season with a career-low 471 rushing yards on 3.6 yards per carry and one touchdown. He hauled in 33 passes for 186 yards.

The former Tennessee star has been one the best running backs of the last decade, contributing both on the ground and through the air. Kamara has 7,250 career rushing yards and 4,948 receiving yards. He has 86 total touchdowns.

Alvin Kamara on his way out of New Orleans?

He is one of the greatest players in franchise history, but he was rumored to have been candidate to be moved at last season’s trade deadline. Kamara made it clear he wanted to finish his career with the Saints.

“Yeah, I don’t know where that [came from]. We [Kamara and general manager Mickey Loomis] talked about [the report] and we was looking at each other like the little Spider-Man meme: ‘Did you say something? Did I say something?’” Kamara said in October. “I don’t know where that came from, but I think I’ve been vocal enough that … I don’t want to go anywhere. And I said it countless times, y’all know that. I think everybody knows that. The fan base knows that.

“And at the end of the day, it’s business. So, I don’t go upstairs, and I don’t have an office upstairs. I got an office in Charlotte at NASCAR, but I don’t got an office upstairs, so I don’t really sit in those meetings, and I don’t really know what happens up there.”