In a shocking twist, AM Racing will head into the 2026 season as an independent organization. Their previously announced sale to Sigma Performance Services was not finalized, the team confirmed in a statement on Friday.

“In November of 2025, an acquisition of AM Racing was announced,” the team said. “While the transaction ultimately was not finalized, AM Racing will move forward independently and remain committed to competition in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

“The organization will build upon its existing foundation for the upcoming season, with driver and team announcements forthcoming.”

The update brings clarity to a situation that had major implications for Ford’s footprint in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The original announcement indicated AM Racing would be acquired by Sigma Performance Services ahead of 2026, with Sigma planning to operate as a Ford Racing–backed organization across ARCA and the O’Reilly Series.

At the time, no driver announcements were made, but the move was viewed as a critical development for Ford Racing, which has seen its presence shrink in the series. Both Haas Factory Team and RSS Racing exited the Ford camp, leaving Sigma as the lone Ford-aligned organization entering 2026.

Sigma Performance Services planned to be a key anchor for Ford when the sale was announced. The team was going to make a notable switch from Chevrolet to Ford, operating under the newly rebranded Ford Racing banner, with full manufacturer backing.

Sigma has shown competitive promise in the past, particularly in ARCA competition, where Tyler Reif recorded three top-five finishes in 2025, including a runner-up at Watkins Glen. Veteran Greg Biffle, who passed away earlier this year, also competed for the team at Tri-County Raceway last season.

Alas, Ford’s broader challenge entering 2026 has been the lack of a defined NASCAR driver development pipeline, something Sigma aimed to address. The organization had outlined plans to expand its late model program, creating a direct path from late models to ARCA and ultimately to the O’Reilly Series, a structure Ford Racing has been seeking to reestablish.

“Leveraging Ford Racing’s technical resources, SPS Racing will expand its racing development pipeline, sharpen engineering performance and reinforce the bridge from late-model racing to national series competition,” the team said previously.

While Sigma’s next move remains to be seen, AM Racing will look to regroup after a successful 2025 campaign. The team reached the playoffs with Harrison Burton as its full-time driver before Burton departed for Sam Hunt Racing.

With the acquisition off the table, AM Racing now faces a pivotal couple of weeks as it works to finalize its 2026 lineup and direction in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. We’ll see what they can put on the track this season.