Amazon Prime drops Kyle Larson vs. The Double documentary trailer featuring Jeff Gordon cameos

Amazon Prime has dropped the trailer for the upcoming Kyle Larson documentary that will chronicle his attempt to pull off the Indy 500 / Coca Cola 600 double in 2024 and 2025. It’s a compelling early peek at a documentary many NASCAR fans are sure to enjoy.

Titled Kyle Larson vs. The Double and premiering on May 21, it features several interviews with Larson. It also includes cameos from Jeff Gordon and others.

The documentary also features some footage of a young Larson. In the trailer, he’s seen singing the national anthem, knowing that’s the lead-in to his favorite thing: racing.

Kyle Larson also speaks briefly in the trailer about attempting the double. It’s clear the attempts meant a lot to him.

“How many racecar drivers are there in the world?” Larson said. “How many have had the courage to try to do both?”

The documentary promises to be an interesting feature, in part because Larson’s attempts didn’t necessarily go smoothly. In 2024, weather delays to the Indy 500 kept Kyle Larson from making it to the Coca Cola 600 in time to get in the car. A year later, Larson wrecked on Lap 91 in the Indy 500. Then, after getting in the car for the Coca Cola 600, Larson wrecked on Lap 246, ending his day with a pair of DNFs.

Regardless, fans will be looking forward to the special’s debut. Especially after seeing the trailer.

“Kyle’s double attempt is one of the most exciting storylines in all of sports, and we’re thrilled to be part of it,” Stacey Rosenson, Head of U.S. Sports Marketing, Prime Video, said in a press release. “Having this kind of historic moment unfold live on Prime Video – and capturing it in a documentary film – is a truly unique opportunity. We’re looking forward to sponsoring Kyle’s effort and taking fans inside the intensity and emotion that go with it.”