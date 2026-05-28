Amazon Prime posts record NASCAR viewership for Charlotte Cup race after death of Kyle Busch

The NASCAR ratings for the first weekend of action on Amazon Prime have been revealed. The viewership saw a huge increase year-over-year and marked a new record for the streamer following the death of Kyle Busch, which likely accounted for a significant portion of the surge.

Busch died at 41 on Thursday ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday evening. NASCAR paid tribute to the racing legend and his family before the race in a heart-rending scene.

According to a report from Seth Eggert, Amazon Prime’s broadcast of the race drew an average viewership of 3.03 million. That was up 12% from the race a year prior and a NASCAR record on the streaming platform.

In addition, the pre-race show averaged 1.41 million viewers and the post-race show averaged 1.12 million. Both were Amazon Prime records.

That marks the third NASCAR race with a significant year-over-year jump in viewership, though such increases have been hard to come by on a race-by-race basis. Daytona, the season opener, posted a +11% jump, while Kansas saw a +26% spike.

The rest of the season has mostly provided smaller year-over-year declines. You can see the race-by-race viewership changes below. Figures are rounded to the nearest percentage point.

Daytona (FOX): +11%

Atlanta (FOX): -2%

COTA (FOX): -5%

Phoenix (FS1): +1%

Las Vegas (FS1): -8%

Darlington (FS1): -4%

Martinsville (FS1): -1%

Bristol (FS1): -5%

Kansas (FOX): +26%

Talladega (FOX): -2%

Texas (FS1): -11%

Watkins Glen (FS1): (No Direct Comparison)

Dover All-Star (FS1): -8%*

Charlotte (Prime): +12%

* NASCAR switched to panel-only data starting at Dover. It will report panel-only data for all races past Dover unless noted otherwise. However, Amazon Prime is reporting its figures in panel + Big Data.

NASCAR has shifted to Amazon Prime

NASCAR’s broadcasts have moved to Amazon Prime for the next four races of the season. FOX’s early run to start the season ended with the All-Star race at Dover.

Fans will be able to catch a broadcast booth comprised of play-by-play announcer Adam Alexander, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte. Danielle Trotta and Carl Edwards will host the post-race show.

The first race on Amazon Prime was the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. The next race on the docket is the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. That race will begin at 7 p.m. ET.