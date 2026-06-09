Amazon Prime ratings for NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan show big jump

The ratings for Amazon Prime in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan are in. They’re up year-over-year, posting a big increase.

According to a report from Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, Amazon Prime got 2.07 million viewers, up about 17% from last year’s comparable figures. That is using Nielsen’s Big Data + panel figures.

It’s worth noting that NASCAR itself might report a different figure. NASCAR stopped using Big Data as part of its calculations beginning with the race at Dover, using panel-only metrics instead. On3 is reporting all figures in Big Data + panel when available.

This year’s race at Michigan, broadcast by Amazon Prime, was won by Denny Hamlin. Hamlin overcame a start at the rear of the field to win his 63rd career Cup Series race, matching the total of the late Kyle Busch.

The 17% increase in year-over-year viewership is one of the biggest of the season and offers a hopeful sign that NASCAR is beginning to catch some more traction as the season progresses. There had been a concerning trend of many races posting slightly declining year-over-year viewership before the last few weeks.

Daytona (+11%), Kansas (+26%) and Charlotte (+12%) have notably bucked that trend. And now Michigan (+17%) is another strong data point in that direction. Two of those four were broadcast on Amazon Prime.

You can see the race-by-race viewership changes below. Figures are rounded to the nearest percentage point.

Daytona (FOX): +11%

Atlanta (FOX): -2%

COTA (FOX): -5%

Phoenix (FS1): +1%

Las Vegas (FS1): -8%

Darlington (FS1): -4%

Martinsville (FS1): -1%

Bristol (FS1): -5%

Kansas (FOX): +26%

Talladega (FOX): -2%

Texas (FS1): -11%

Watkins Glen (FS1): (No Direct Comparison)

Dover All-Star (FS1): -8%*

Charlotte (Prime): +12%

Nashville (Prime): -3%

Michigan (Prime): +17%

* NASCAR switched to panel-only data starting at Dover. It will report panel-only data for all races past Dover unless noted otherwise. However, Amazon Prime is reporting its figures in panel + Big Data. The figures listed above will use panel + Big Data whenever available.