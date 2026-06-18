Amazon Prime ratings for NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono revealed

The ratings for Amazon Prime in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono are out. The race was moved up two hours from its original start time due to weather, which may have impacted viewership.

According to a report from Chris Knight of CatchFence, the race drew an average of 1.66 million viewers. That was down 11% from last year’s comparable race at Pocono. Peak viewership, though, reached 2.30 million viewers, which topped last year’s peak by 6%.

And despite the year-over-year dip at Pocono, the NASCAR numbers overall on Amazon Prime have been quite strong so far this season. Through the first four races on the streamer, average viewership is 2.29 million, which is up 5% from the comparable four-race average on Amazon Prime a year ago.

One other interesting note? Amazon Prime reports that its NASCAR on Prime is averaging a median age of 57.9, more than five years younger than the audiences watching the Cup Series on linear channels this season.

Meanwhile, the pre- and post-race shows continue to post strong viewership. Through the first four broadcasts, pre-race viewership is up 2% vs. last year and post-race viewership is up 13%.

Overall, it’s been a mixed bag for NASCAR viewership this season. There’s no real discernible up or down trend, with the year-over-year comps varying weekly.

You can see the NASCAR race-by-race viewership changes below. Figures are rounded to the nearest percentage point.

Daytona (FOX): +11%

Atlanta (FOX): -2%

COTA (FOX): -5%

Phoenix (FS1): +1%

Las Vegas (FS1): -8%

Darlington (FS1): -4%

Martinsville (FS1): -1%

Bristol (FS1): -5%

Kansas (FOX): +26%

Talladega (FOX): -2%

Texas (FS1): -11%

Watkins Glen (FS1): (No Direct Comparison)

Dover All-Star (FS1): -8%*

Charlotte (Prime): +12%

Nashville (Prime): -3%

Michigan (Prime): +17%

Pocono (Prime): -11%

* NASCAR switched to panel-only data starting at Dover. It will report panel-only data for all races past Dover unless noted otherwise. However, Amazon Prime is reporting its figures in panel + Big Data. The figures listed above will use panel + Big Data whenever available.