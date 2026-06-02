Amazon Prime ratings revealed for NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville

The ratings for Amazon Prime for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville are in. Unfortunately for the sport, they’re down considerably, especially depending on the metric used.

NASCAR recently switched to reporting panel-only data, rather than panel + Big Data. Using panel-only metrics, the race was down about 12% year over year, averaging a 0.79 rating and 1.655 million viewers (compared to 1.900 million a year prior), per Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal.

Using panel + Big Data, the race drew 2.01 million, which was down 3% year over year. Amazon Prime reported the panel + Big Data figure.

Of note, the race was delayed by more than an hour due to inclement weather in the area. That pushed the start of the race past the 8:20 p.m. ET mark, likely impacting viewership considerably.

Still, after a week on Amazon Prime with a considerable jump in viewership at Charlotte, the numbers Sunday will come as a bit of a disappointment. NASCAR has struggled with viewership at several races this season, at least compared to last year’s comparisons.

Daytona (+11%), Kansas (+26%) and Charlotte (+12%) have notably bucked the trend. But otherwise most races have included a slight to a considerable year-over-year decline.

You can see the race-by-race viewership changes below. Figures are rounded to the nearest percentage point.

Daytona (FOX): +11%

Atlanta (FOX): -2%

COTA (FOX): -5%

Phoenix (FS1): +1%

Las Vegas (FS1): -8%

Darlington (FS1): -4%

Martinsville (FS1): -1%

Bristol (FS1): -5%

Kansas (FOX): +26%

Talladega (FOX): -2%

Texas (FS1): -11%

Watkins Glen (FS1): (No Direct Comparison)

Dover All-Star (FS1): -8%*

Charlotte (Prime): +12%

Nashville (Prime): -3%

* NASCAR switched to panel-only data starting at Dover. It will report panel-only data for all races past Dover unless noted otherwise. However, Amazon Prime is reporting its figures in panel + Big Data. The figures listed above will use panel + Big Data whenever available.