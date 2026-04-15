As time ticked away in overtime of Tuesday’s NBA Play-In Tournament game, Amazon’s Prime Video had to cut away. The broadcast suffered technical difficulties, meaning it went dark with 48.1 seconds to go in the extra period of Hornets vs. Heat.

At the time the broadcast went dark, Charlotte had a 123-120 lead over Miami in the NBA Play-In Tournament game. By the time the feed returned, the lead grew to 125-120 with 26 seconds to play in overtime before a timeout.

After missing roughly 22 seconds of game time, the broadcast returned without a hitch. The Heat then made a run, but LaMelo Ball propelled the Hornets to a thrilling finish to keep their season alive with the overtime win.

technical difficulties; amazon prime; heat vs hornets pic.twitter.com/hi61B3jQOF — ◇ (@F0RGIAT0) April 15, 2026

Tuesday is Amazon Prime’s NBA Play-In Tournament debut after securing exclusive rights under the league’s new media rights deal. The streamer has been adding to its portfolio in recent years, notably with the NFL’s Thursday Night Football package and, just this past weekend, its first broadcast of The Masters. Prime Video then became part of the NBA’s new media deal with games on Thursdays and Fridays.

Additionally, because Prime Video has exclusive rights to the NBA Play-In Tournament, local broadcasts no longer air the games. That’s part of the shift in the new media deal, which also includes NBC and ESPN. Amazon Prime will also get select first- and second-round games. Those will be exclusive, as well.

After the Hornets’ lead grew to 125-120, the Heat put together a rally. Tyler Herro nailed a three-pointer to cut it to 125-123 and, on the ensuing possession, drew a foul on another three-ball. That sent him to the free throw line, where he sank all three foul shots to put Miami ahead 126-125.

Charlotte then called timeout, and that’s when Ball took over. He drove straight to the rim and got the layup to go, giving the Hornets the 127-126 lead. Miami was out of timeouts, meaning Miles Bridges had to sprint to the basket to try and get the game-winner. However, Davion Mitchell was there to block it, sealing Charlotte’s victory and ensuring another game in the NBA Play-In tournament.

The Hornets will now wait to find out their opponent in the Eastern Conference. They will face the loser of Wednesday’s Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic game.