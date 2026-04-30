AMC greenlights NASCAR drama series 'Thunder Road' starring Dennis Quaid

AMC announced on Thursday that it has greenlit the NASCAR scripted series Thunder Road with Dennis Quaid featured in the lead role. The series, produced by AMC Studios and NASCAR studios, will begin production this summer and debut on AMC and AMC+ in 2027.

Thunder Road follows the Whitlock family, who have a deep legacy in stock car racing. Quaid will play Duane Whitlock, aka “The Wrecking Ball,” a racing legend who built an empire from a legacy of moonshine runs and dirt tracks. Duane will do everything he can to prevent the Whitlock dynasty from extinction.

“We are thrilled to team up with NASCAR, a world-class partner that continues to engage and entertain its deeply loyal fans for nearly 80 years,” Dan McDermott, Chief Content Officer of AMC Global Media and President of AMC Studios, said in a press release. “And in the ultimate dream casting, we’re fortunate to have the legendary Dennis Quaid lead this captivating series. This show will be a nonstop thrill ride for viewers.”

AMC has a lot of faith in ‘Thunder Road’

John Fusco is the creator of Thunder Road and one of the executive producers. Additional executive producers are Taylor Elmore (also the showrunner), Cliff Roberts, Mark L. Smith, and NASCAR Studio’s Tim Clark and John Dahl.

“Thunder Road is about the Whitlock racing dynasty, a family bound by legacy, love, and the weight of their name,” Fusco said when the series was announced in November. “Set against the high-stakes world of NASCAR and the mythic outlaw roots of a sport born on the whiskey-running backroads of the south, you might call it Succession with stock cars. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this dramatic, action-packed, uniquely American story to life with AMC and NASCAR.”

AMC is known for its popular scripted series, such as Breaking Bad, Mad Men, and Dark Winds. But it’s now focusing on sports-themed scripted series and documentaries to gain more viewers. McDermott said that with NASCAR involved, the organization wanted the racing scenes to look authentic and was adamant that the series not depict anyone driving under the influence of alcohol.