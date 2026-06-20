Anduril 250 qualifying results: Shane van Gisbergen wins pole, lineup set for NASCAR Cup Series race at San Diego

The NASCAR Cup Series is having a landmark weekend, with the Anduril 250 taking place on the street course at the Naval Base Coronado in San Diego. It’s already provided some amazing moments and scenic views.

Ahead of Sunday’s showdown, the field had to be set. Qualifying took place on Saturday, and none other than the road course racing savant Shane van Gisbergen secured the pole. Check out the full starting grid below.

Shane van Gisbergen Carson Hocevar Ryan Blaney Zane Smith Todd Gilliland Daniel Suarez Ryan Preece Connor Zilisch Michael McDowell Austin Hill Ty Gibbs Bubba Wallace Corey Heim Kyle Larson AJ Allmendinger Tyler Reddick Chris Buescher Austin Dillon Joey Logano Alex Bowman Kevin Magnussen Chase Briscoe Ross Chastain Riley Herbst Cole Custer Denny Hamlin William Byron John Hunter Nemechek Brad Keselowski Chase Elliott Austin Cindric Noah Gragson Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ty Dillon Josh Berry Jimmie Johnson Christopher Bell Erik Jones Cody Ware

More on the NASCAR Cup Series at San Diego

Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick has been on a real hot streak picking winners in the NASCAR Cup Series on his podcast. He has nailed four of the last six races. It would have been five of the last six, had Harvick not ceded his Denny Hamlin pick at Pocono to Kaitlyn Vincie.

However, he’s not making the same mistake twice in a row. Harvick picked the winner for the race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego. And he went with the overwhelming favorite: “I’m picking (Shane van Gisbergen),” he said. “I mean I don’t know who else, I don’t even know who else you would pick.”

Van Gisbergen, the road course maestro, is certainly the most obvious pick. The Aussie is going off at -145 to win the race at BetMGM, with the next closest odds Connor Zilisch at +600 and Tyler Reddick at +800.

Naturally, others on Kevin Harvick’s crew had the same thought. After all, the goal is to pick the winner, even if it won’t necessarily net them a gain in the points in their friendly competition: “I’m going with the same, what say you?” Vincie said. “Because we want to win, as Kevin always says.”

Mamba Smith, the final podcast co-host to make his pick, decided to take it a different direction. Trailing in the standings, it’s hard to make up ground if you make the same pick as everyone else.

“You know what? You know what? Screw it,” Smith said. “Because if you want to win, if you want to be a big boy you’ve got to jump in the big boy water. So I’m going to do that. Let’s go with Ty Gibbs. Let’s go with Ty Gibbs.”

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article.