Major League Baseball has suspended Los Angeles Angles designated hitter Jorge Soler and Atlanta Braves pitcher Reynaldo Lopez seven games apiece for a brawl that broke out during Tuesday night’s game in Anaheim, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Both plan to appeal.

As a pitcher, Lopez is likely only to miss one to two starts, while Soler is headed to the bench for the next seven games, results of their pending appeals notwithstanding. Soler gets the more significant punishment as the aggressor in the fight, after he charged the mound in the fifth inning and threw multiple punches following a brush-back pitch by Lopez.

Of course, it wasn’t exactly unprovoked. Lopez plunked Soler with a 96 mph fastball in his previous at-bat after the former Braves slugger started the game with a solo home run off in the first inning off Lopez. Soler is 14-of-23 with five home runs and three doubles off of Lopez and believed both the hit-by-pitch and fifth-inning throw over his head were “intentional,” according to ESPN.

Lopez and Soler also received unspecified fines for their actions.

This report will be updated.