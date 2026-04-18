Angry Kyle Busch fires back at Denny Hamlin: 'I can certainly make his life hell'

Tensions between Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin have officially boiled over. After a week of pointed criticism from Hamlin regarding Busch’s recent struggles, the two-time Cup Series champion didn’t hold back when given the opportunity to respond.

Speaking with Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, Busch delivered a fiery rebuttal. He made it clear he’s not interested in quietly accepting the narrative surrounding his performance.

“If Denny wants to switch cars, I’ll switch cars with him. Any day of the week, any time,” Busch said. “I’d love for him to show me that he can carry it better than I can.”

Kyle Busch seemingly did not appreciate the comments on Denny Hamlin’s podcast. pic.twitter.com/VtkqqFlVsR — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) April 18, 2026

That comment directly addressed Hamlin’s assertion that a driver of Busch’s caliber should be outperforming his equipment. Particularly at Richard Childress Racing, where Busch has struggled to find consistent speed since his early success with the team in 2023.

“I have consumed some of it over time. 80%, people don’t know what the hell they’re talking about,” he added. “In this instance, I don’t know that Denny Hamlin even knows what the hell he’s talking about. He can bash me all he wants. I can certainly make his life hell.”

Alas, the exchange stems from Hamlin’s recent comments on his Actions Detrimental podcast, where he suggested Busch’s struggles are part of a longer trend rather than a sudden downturn. Hamlin pointed to Busch’s final seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing as evidence, arguing the decline has been ongoing for several years.

“This is not new news,” Hamlin said, regarding Busch. “We have to have an honest conversation at some point.” He went a step further, challenging Busch to elevate his performance relative to his teammates, a critique that clearly struck a nerve. The timing only adds fuel to the fire.

Busch is currently mired in a difficult stretch, sitting 24th in the Cup Series standings following a 25th-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway. He has yet to record a top-10 finish this season and has now gone more than 100 races without a victory.

For a driver widely considered one of the most talented of his generation, the results have been jarring. But Busch’s response underscores a key point: he believes the issue is far more complex than simply driver performance.

Meanwhile, Hamlin continues to contend near the front of the field, further highlighting the contrast between the former teammates’ current trajectories. Now, what was once a candid critique has turned into a full-blown feud. And with both drivers unafraid to speak their minds, this rivalry may just be getting started.