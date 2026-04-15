Anthony Ashnault, Real Woods set for Real American Freestyle clash to get into title contention

Anthony Ashnault and Real Woods are set to be one of the highlighted matchups at RAF 08 in Philadelphia on April 18th. Both come in with accolades galore and will scrap at featherweight (145 pounds) to put themselves on the map in position for a Real American Freestyle title.

Ashnault, a former Rutgers standout, will clash with Woods, who wrestled at Stanford and Iowa in the middle of the card. A four-time All-American and 2019 NCAA champion, Ashnault is making his RAF debut while Woods is on his third card with the promotion.

Previously, Woods fell to Jordan Oliver in the featherweight title bout at RAF 03 and 05. A win over Ashnault could put him back into title contention as Oliver will wrestle Ashnault’s former Rutgers teammate Mike Van Brill on the same card Saturday.

“I’m fired up about my RAF 08 matchup,” Ashnault told On3. “They have it all — the bright lights, the audience, and great athletes. I’m looking forward to my match and I can’t wait to let it fly!”

Real American Freestyle is exclusively streamed on FOX Nation. Watch RAF 08 and other cards HERE.

Anthony Ashnault, Real Woods will clash at RAF 08, more to come

Woods was a three-time All-American for Stanford and Iowa, reaching the NCAA finals with the Hawkeyes in 2023. While he didn’t reach the pinnacle of collegiate wrestling, Woods managed to make the Senior World Team in 2025.

Once he wrestled at the 2025 World Championships, Woods made a great run. He ended up with a Bronze Medal at 65 KG in Zagreb last year.

RAF 08’s main event is a matchup between former UFC champions Henry Cejudo, who was an Olympic Gold Medalist in 2008, and Merab Dvalishvili. It’ll take place at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia Saturday.

“Philadelphia is a fight city, and RAF belongs on the biggest stages,” said Chad Bronstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Real American Freestyle. “When athletes of our caliber step onto the RAF stage, it reinforces what this league represents — the professional home for the sport’s best.”

“Top to bottom this is one of our best cards yet. We are bringing together wrestlers from all walks of combat sports that people can’t see anywhere else,” co-founder Izzy Martinez added.

As far as other news is concerned, Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time NCAA champion Gable Steveson is set to make his Real American Freestyle debut in May and his opponent has been revealed. Steveson will wrestle in the main event of RAF 09 against Alexandr Romanov, who previously competed against former Michigan standout and NCAA champion Mason Parris at RAF 02.

Steveson, who starred at Minnesota, is returning to the wrestling mat next month while simultaneously pursuing his MMA career. While his goal is to become a UFC champion, you can add RAF champion to the list as well, as he’ll be added to the heavyweight division, currently run by Wyatt Hendrickson (Oklahoma State and Air Force). Hendrickson defeated Steveson in the 2025 NCAA finals in Philadelphia.