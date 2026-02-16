Anthony Edwards, who was the NBA All-Star Game MVP, called out Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic afterwards. For a player who showed up, he called two top tier players who didn’t Sunday.

“Think about it though, like no shade towards Luka and Jokic,” Edwards said. “They two of the best players in the league. They ain’t trying to play in no All-Star game.”

Edwards was the star of Team USA as the Stripes team won the new four-game format. It featured the round-robin and then a championship game, all 12 minute affairs.

In Game 1, he had 13 points, 11 in Game 2 and eight in Game 3. Clearly Edwards felt he tried and showed out in Los Angeles Sunday night.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” Edwards said on the NBC broadcast. “That’s how that is. We chose to compete today and we came out on top … I ain’t gonna lie, Wemby set the tone. He came out playing hard. And you know, we had to follow that, and we had to pick it up as a team. And we did that.”

Edwards knew guys like Kevin Durant and LeBron James would be guarding him in the games. The Ant-Man wanted to set the tone or “cook them every time.”

While the NBA All-Star weekend is trying something new with USA vs. the World in the actual game to conclude the weekend, there are other news and tidbits around the league. Despite some positives in some of the contests, a lot of the talk has been about the NBA’s tanking issues and commissioner Adam Silver had to explain a recent situation with the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers receiving fines for sitting players.

In a weekend where the NBA All-Star showcase can portray the best of the game, there are still lingering issues. Silver said it’s not where the league wants to be right now.

“Are we seeing behavior that is worse this year than we’ve seen in recent memory? Yes, is my view,” Silver said. “That’s what led to those fines. Not just those fines, but to my statement that we’re going to be looking more closely at the totality of all the circumstances this season in terms of teams’ behavior. We very intentionally want teams to be on notice.

“We spend a lot of time at the league office going back and forth with teams on injury reports and coaches decisions. It’s not a position necessarily we want to be in, but it’s not what the fans want at the end of the day.”