Anthony Edwards named NBA All-Star Game MVP

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was named the NBA All-Star Game MVP. In the new Team USA vs. Team World format, Edwards starred in three games for “Team Stars.”

In Game 1, he had 13 points, 11 in Game 2 and eight in Game 3. This was the first year where the NBA All-Star Game had round robin games, 12 minutes a piece, to determine a championship game between the top two squads.

Team Stars beat Team Stripes 47-21 in the final game, a dominant display. You can see Edwards’ highlights below.

7 STRAIGHT POINTS FOR ANTMAN.



USA Stars are in full control in the All-Star 2026 Championship Game 😤 pic.twitter.com/QEjO3xXfMl — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2026

“It’s a step in the right direction,” Edwards said on the NBC broadcast. “That’s how that is. We chose to compete today and we came out on top … I ain’t gonna lie, Wemby set the tone. He came out playing hard. And you know, we had to follow that, and we had to pick it up as a team. And we did that.”

Edwards knew guys like Kevin Durant and LeBron James would be guarding him in the games. The Ant-Man wanted to set the tone or “cook them every time.”

Edwards made headlines prior to the NBA All-Star Game when he was asked a wild question about who he would not want to date his sister. He chose Boston Celtics’ star Jaylen Brown. Brown, an NBA Finals MVP, responded via Twitter/X.

“My boy Ant been tripping since Bruce Lee died,” Brown wrote. If that’s the case, Edwards has been “tripping” since July 20, 1973 – Edwards was born on August 5, 2001.

He may be young, but Edwards has been playing for Minnesota since 2000. The Timberwolves made him the No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia that year.

Since then, he’s been a four-time NBA-All Star, twice named to the All-NBA Second Team and was on the NBA All-Rookie First Team. Edwards even drew praise from Georgia head coach Mike White recently.

In the current state of college basketball, there are a handful of players vying for extra eligibility despite going pro. The recent case of Charles Bediako at Alabama caused a lot of angst outside Tuscaloosa.

“Yeah,” White told Paul Finebaum. “Rick (Barnes) doesn’t know (Anthony Edwards is) going to suit up (Wednesday) for us.”

He played at Georgia during the 2019-20 season under Tom Crean. Edwards averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, doing a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs.