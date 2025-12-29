Anthony Joshua injured in fatal car crash days after fight against Jake Paul

On Monday, heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua suffered minor injuries in a car accident in Nigeria that left two people dead. Joshua was in the backseat of the vehicle when it crashed. As of this report, it’s unclear whether the two fatalities occurred in Joshua’s vehicle or the other vehicle involved.

“The accident happened as a result of a burst tire on AJ’s vehicle, which caused the driver to lose control and the vehicle to swerve into the stationary truck parked along the road,” Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo told ESPN. “For now, I’m aware of two fatalities and Joshua himself has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.”

Joshua was visiting Sagamu, his ancestral home town, to celebrate his victory over celebrity boxer Jake Paul on Dec. 19. Joshua is reportedly OK.

Joshua defeated Paul via knockout in the sixth round of the bout, handing the former YouTuber only the second loss of his professional career. Paul utilized the spacious ring, especially in the early rounds, to minimize clashes with Joshua

He largely stuck near the ropes, rarely willing to come within range of the towering Joshua. Alas, as the fight progressed and Paul fatigued, the pair began to exchange punches more often. The exchanges often ended with Paul clinching Joshua, who laid his body weight on the Ohio native.

Anthony Joshua’s strategy took its toll. Paul eventually struggled to stand due to exhaustion. In the fourth round, the official had to reprimand Paul for his repetitive falls. Ultimately, Joshua poured on the pressure and knocked out Paul.

Joshua was rewarded handsomely for his efforts. The reported purse for the fight was $184 million, with each fighter taking home $92 million. It’s a massive pay raise for Joshua, who reportedly received nearly $8 million from his fight with Daniel Dubois.

After his win over Jake Paul, Joshua called out former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury. He also paid respect to Paul for taking the fight despite being a massive underdog.

“Jake done well while it lasted … But fighting is not just physical it’s psychological,” Joshua said. “When you understand the psychological warfare, I did say to [Paul]: ‘What’s going to happen is I’m going to see a time when I’m going to take your soul and you’re either going to give up or get knocked out.’

“And unless you have that instinct, you just will never be a good fighter. I wish I could have knocked him out at the start, but as we saw, Jake has spirit. He has some heart and I take my hat off to him.”