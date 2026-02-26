On Thursday, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported that the Indianapolis Colts and Anthony Richardson have mutually agreed to seek a trade. Shortly after the news emerged, Fox Sports analyst Robert Griffin III revealed where he believes Richardson should attempt to land.

“Richardson needs time to develop,” Griffin wrote on X. “No better place to do that than with the LA Rams with an established Hall of Fame starter in Matthew Stafford. He needs his Sam Darnold reset year.”

The Colts selected Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He immediately earned the Colts’ starting spot behind center. He made four starts for Indianapolis before suffering a season-ending injury.

In 2024, Richardson was named the Colts’ QB1 once again. He made 11 starts for the team, completing 47.7% of his pass attempts for 1,814 yards and eight touchdowns while throwing 12 interceptions. Additionally, he recorded 499 yards and six touchdowns in the ground game.

The Colts signed quarterback Daniel Jones the following offseason. Jones won the internal quarterback competition over Richardson. The former Florida standout only made two appearances last season before being placed on injured reserve after suffering a fractured orbital bone during pregame warmups.

While Richardson hasn’t thrived in his three years with the Colts, he’s shown promising flashes. Richardson’s powerful arm is particularly spectacular.

Robert Griffin III believes Richardson would be able to build around his raw talents in a different environment, especially if he had a veteran QB like Matthew Stafford to lead him. Griffin compared Richardson’s situation to Sam Darnold’s dilemma from several years ago.

In 2023, Darnold served as the San Francisco 49ers’ backup after spending several years as a QB1. The time out of the limelight ultimately proved valuable for Darnold and he led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory this past season.

At 38 years old, Stafford may not play much longer in the NFL. However, Stafford is still extremely talented and could be a valuable asset to an inexperienced player like Richardson.

Stafford was named the MVP this past season after completing 65.0% of his pass attempts for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns, compared to just 8 interceptions. Stafford’s passing yards and passing TDs led the league.

With leaders like Rams head coach Sean McVay and QB Matthew Stafford around him, Anthony Richardson could bloom into the best version of himself. Only time will tell where the 23-year-old QB will land.