Apple TV sets premiere date on docuseries featuring UConn women's basketball

The University of Connecticut (UConn) women’s basketball team is getting the Hollywood treatment, as it will be featured in a new docuseries from Apple TV. On Thursday, Apple TV annoucned that the three-part docuseries, The Dynasty: UConn Huskies, will premiere globally on the streaming service on Friday, Aug. 21.

The docuseries will feature interviews with the 2025 national championship team, including Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong, KK Arnold, and Jana El Alfy. It will also offer an insider look at the players carrying the program forward while reflecting on the legacy that built it.

12 National Championships. 7 #1 Draft picks. One legendary program. This is UConn women's basketball.#TheDynasty: UConn Huskies — August 21 on Apple TV pic.twitter.com/VLKqQiCoNb — Apple TV (@AppleTV) May 7, 2026

Under the leadership of Geno Auriemma, who became UConn’s head coach in 1985, the Huskies have won 12 national titles over the last 30 years. Along the way, a slew of legendary players donned the UConn jersey, including Rebecca Lobo, Sue Bird, Swin Cash, Maya Moore, Diana Taurasi, and Breanna Stewart.

The Dynasty: UConn Huskies will also feature never-before-seen archival footage, intimate access to players, coaches, and alumni, and additional interviews. Emmy winner Matthew Hamacheck and Emmy nominee Erica Sashin directed the docuseries, and Apple TV by Skydance Sports is a producer.

Geno Auriemma is ‘really excited’ about the UConn docuseries

Apple TV first announced the docuseries in June 2025. At the time, Auriemma said, “We’re thrilled to be working with Apple TV+ and Skydance Sports on this project that gives a behind-the-scenes look at our National Championship run that has never been seen before. This series offers fans an exclusive view into 40 seasons of UConn women’s basketball, and I’m really excited for audiences to be able to see all the hard work that has built this program.”

UConn came close to winning its 13th national title last year. The Huskies finished the regular season undefeated and were cruising in the NCAA tournament. However, UConn fell to South Carolina in the Final Four, but the bigger story was Auriemma getting into a verbal altercation with South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley before the game ended.

“When I walked into the locker room afterward with the coaches, you are just shaking your head, thinking, ‘Five more seconds, you couldn’t keep it in for five more seconds,’” Auriemma said Monday in an interview with reporters at UConn’s training facility. “You just feel dumb for the way that it played out. We are all human, and we all do dumb (stuff).”