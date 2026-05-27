ARCA Menards driver Thomas Annunziata draws incredible artistic tribute to late Kyle Busch

The death of Kyle Busch hit everyone in the racing community hard. And everyone has their own way of coping.

For ARCA Menards Series driver Thomas Annunziata, Busch’s death afforded him the opportunity to get back in touch with a skill he hasn’t frequently put on public display. He’s an incredibly talented artist.

So Annunziata picked up the pencil and began sketching out a drawing of the late Kyle Busch. The drawing exposed what so many of us already knew: Busch was part driver, part father. Through it all, he was a complex character with a few different sides to him.

Somehow, Annunziata’s drawing of Busch captured all of that. You can take a look at his incredible work, shown on a time lapse, below.

For Kyle Busch pic.twitter.com/W17HC5YLcd — Thomas Annunziata (@tannunziata15) May 27, 2026

“Kyle Busch, this one’s for you,” Annunziata said on the recording. “A lot of you know me as Thomas the racecar driver but have never, ever, ever seen this side of me. I probably haven’t drawn in years. But the impact that this man has had on me over the last couple days and everyone else has made me decide to not only draw again but record it for the first time.”

The ARCA Menards driver began slowly fleshing out the left side of Kyle Busch’s face. Light strokes at first, then more firm as he filled in the frame.

Hauntingly, Busch began to stare back, a lifelike drawing leaping off the page. On the right side, Annunziata began to sketch out a helmet. Above the visor read out Busch’s career stats, including the fact that he was a two-time Cup Series champion. Just below on the frame, the years of Busch’s life, ending in 2026.

Annunziata, narrating the video of him sketching out the amazing drawing, recalled just how infrequently he has drawn in recent years. Something about Kyle Busch brought it out of him.

“Many of you have never seen me do this in your life. I don’t think anyone even knew I could do this,” he said. “It made me want to show the world my appreciation for Kyle Busch and what he was able to achieve. But also what kind of impact he had on the younger generation like me. I only felt this to be right for me to do. I hope you guys like it. Here’s the reference, obviously. Maybe I’ll do more of these in the future, maybe I won’t. I love you guys all. Stay safe, and my prayers are with the Busch family.”

An incredible tribute. One of many in recent days.

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