Arch Manning headlines ESPN Way-Too-Early 2027 NFL Mock Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is officially one week in the rearview mirror on Thursday. And, after three full days and more than 250 picks, the NFL world already has its eyes on the future.

Now, as the calendar turns the page to May, ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid has delivered his “way-too-early” look at how the highly anticipated 2027 NFL Draft could play out next April. And while he acknowledges a LOT can change over the next 12 months, and usually does, Reid expects the 2027 class could be one of the best in years, especially with a loaded quarterback class that could rival 2024.

Reid also provided several caveats for his 2027 mock draft released Thursday, including the draft order, which is an inverse of DraftKings’ current odds to win the Super Bowl next season. With that in mind, let’s check out Jordan Reid’s “Way-Too-Early” 2027 NFL Mock Draft below:

In this projection, the Cardinals hit the proverbial jackpot and earn the right to take the latest Manning scion at No. 1 overall. Arch Manning, the much-ballyhooed nephew of NFL QB greats Eli and Peyton Manning, returned to college for a little more seasoning after a rollercoaster 2025. Nevertheless, the Longhorns QB remains the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 pick and could pair with 2026 No. 3 pick Jeremiyah Love to create a formidable backfield in Arizona.

ESPN: “[Manning] has all the traits of a No. 1 pick — he just needs to unlock the next stage of his development. Even after they drafted Carson Beck in the third round last week, QB is absolutely in play for the Cardinals if they have a high pick.”

With Manning off the board, there is no more prominent name in college football right now than Smith, who has been the best receiver in the sport since arriving on campus two years ago. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Smith has 2,558 combined receiving yards and 27 touchdowns in his first two years with the Buckeyes and is once again an early Heisman Trophy favorite in 2026.

ESPN: “Smith has a great blend of size and speed. He’s a swift vertical mover who eats up coverages in a hurry while showing exceptional strength at the catch point.”

3. New York Jets: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Once considered a Top 3 pick in last week’s draft, Moore returned to school instead. The dynamic pocket-passer led the Ducks with 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns on 71.8% passing in 2025. And while returning to school might not boost his draft stock a bunch, the extra experience should do wonders for Moore’s ability to step in and contribute immediately for the QB-needy Jets.

ESPN: “[Moore is] a smooth operator but must do a better job of withstanding pressure, as his accuracy tends to wane when defenses hit him early.”

Just a redshirt sophomore in 2026, Carr might be a stretch to enter the NFL Draft, but Reid is betting on the talented former five-star prospect. The 6-foot-3 Carr is a prototypical strong-armed passer who more than delivered in his first season as Notre Dame’s starter, throwing for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions while competing 66.6% of his passes in 2025.

ESPN: “Every year a QB ascends from the pack and shoots up the draft. Carr could be that guy in 2027 after an encouraging first season as a starter.”

5. Las Vegas Raiders: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Two receivers being selected in the Top 5 hasn’t happened since 2003, but 2027 might be the year for it given the wealth of elite WR talent in this class. Following two lackluster seasons at Auburn, Coleman is primed for a breakout 2026 after transferring to Texas, where he’ll work with Arch Manning as his quarterback. In this mock, Coleman would then join 2026 No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza in Vegas.

ESPN: “Transferring to Texas and pairing up with Manning could unlock even more production, as he’s a sure-handed target with good hands.”

6. Atlanta Falcons: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

The run on Longhorn prospects continues as the Falcons nab the talented Goosby at No. 6. The 6-foot-7 and 325-pound Goosby is a prototypical left tackle who enters 2026 with 15 career starts as Manning’s blindside blocker. Atlanta was blindsided by the offseason retirement of LT Kaleb McGary and could certainly use more protection for third-year QB Michael Penix Jr., a 2024 Top 10 pick.

ESPN: “At 6-foot-7 and 326 pounds, Goosby is a long-limbed prospect who still has plenty of room on his frame to add mass but has all the traits to be high-level starter at either tackle spot.”

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound Seaton is a former five-star recruit who transferred to LSU this offseason following two years of mediocrity at Colorado. If he can continue his development in Baton Rouge, Seaton clearly has the superior talent to be a Top 10 pick, especially for a Titans team eager to provide greater protection for 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

ESPN: “[Seaton is] an easy mover as a pass protector, as his excellent feet allow him to easily mirror and match pass rushers. … He enters next season with high expectations and needs to improve his run blocking to be drafted this high.”

8. Carolina Panthers: Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

After the 2026 draft was dominated by elite defensive prospects, the 2027 edition is much more offensive-friendly with three QBs expected in the Top 4. But the 6-foot-2 Moore is simply too good to sit long, especially after hauling in five interceptions as a sophomore in 2025. Reid compares Moore to Patriots corner Christian Gonzalez given their similar frames and shutdown ability.

ESPN: “Moore is a long, fluid prospect who is a high-quality press-man corner. … Moore’s length, speed and recognition of passing concepts also allow him to clog windows in zone coverage.”

The 2027 run on defense continues in this mock with the Saints landing the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Stewart, a former five-star product who has been a terror throughout his first two seasons in Columbia. Stewart has 11 combined sacks and 56 total tackles at South Carolina and could be selected even higher if he can clean up some of his pass-rushing technique this upcoming season.

ESPN: “Stewart is an electric player with high-end lower-body flexibility, which helps him consistently race past blockers.”

The Giants round out the Top 10 by locking up the uber-talented Robinson IV, who struggled early in his career at Georgia but established himself as one of the Bulldogs’ best defensive backs last season. The 6-foot Robinson tied for first among SEC defensive backs with four interceptions in 2025 and appears poised to elevate his game to another level in 2026.

ESPN: “Robinson is one of the best defenders I’ve studied in this class and could form a young, potent cornerback tandem with Colton Hood, the Giants’ second-round pick last week.”

ESPN’s Way-Too-Early 2027 NFL Mock Draft, pick Nos. 11-32

11. Washington Commanders: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

12. New York Jets (via IND): David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

13. Minnesota Vikings: Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

14. Pittsburgh Steelers: Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

15. Jacksonville Jaguars: Damon Wilson II, EDGE, Miami

16. Chicago Bears: Ahmad Moten Sr., DT, Miami

17. New York Jets (via DAL): Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

18. Cincinnati Bengals: Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Trey’Dez Green, TE, LSU

20. Denver Broncos: A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

21. Detroit Lions: Cayden Green, OG, Missouri

22. Houston Texans: Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

23. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

24. Los Angeles Chargers: Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

25. New England Patriots: Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

26. Philadelphia Eagles: KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

27. San Francisco 49ers: Tae Johnson, S, Notre Dame

28. Kansas City Chiefs: Quincy Rhodes Jr., EDGE, Arkansas

29. Baltimore Ravens: Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

30. Seattle Seahawks: Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama

31. Buffalo Bills: Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

32. Los Angeles Rams: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon