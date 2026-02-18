Former Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski has landed with the Arizona Cardinals, according to a report from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Kwiatkowski will serve as the franchise’s defensive line coach.

Kwiatkowski has spent virtually his entire coaching career in college. He was at Texas from 2021-25, working as defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach.

Previously, Kwiatkowski had stints at Washington (2014-2020), Boise State (2006-13 and 1988-96), Montana State (2000-05), Eastern Washington (1998-99) and Snow (1997). He played college football at Boise State from 1984-87, suiting up at defensive line.

During his coaching tenure, Kwiatkowski has worked with virtually every position group on defense. He has coached defensive line, linebackers and defensive backs.

Kwiatkowski was well-regarded at Texas before things went south on him this season. Texas finished the season ranked 40th nationally in total defense (338.8 yards per game allowed) and 28th in scoring defense (20.3 points per game allowed).

Head coach Steve Sarkisian opted to make a change after the season. That paved the way for former Texas defensive coordinator (and Florida and South Carolina head coach) Will Muschamp to return.

“We appreciate all that Pete Kwiatkowski has done for the program in his five years coordinating our defense and are grateful for Duane Akina‘s efforts in returning to the program this past year,” Sarkisian said in a statement released on the team website. “They are both tremendous coaches and people that worked extremely hard for Texas Football and the players they coached. We have had a great deal of success, are thankful for the roles they played in that, and wish them the best.

“But at this time, we just felt it was best for our program to move in a different direction, and having the opportunity to hire Will Muschamp provides us the leadership to take our defense to another level. Will is a guy I’ve known for a long time, always admired and is as good of a defensive mind and coach as I’ve ever coached against. His defenses are relentless; he absolutely gets the best out of his staff and players and is such an extremely well-respected coach. I know Longhorn Nation knows him well, he led some incredible defenses here on the Forty, and I’m so fired up to be bringing him back to Texas. He’ll be an awesome addition to our staff.”