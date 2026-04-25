The Arizona Cardinals selected Miami quarterback Carson Beck in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He entered the NFL after spending one season with the Hurricanes.

Beck transferred from Georgia to Miami after the 2024 season. He made the most of his one season in Miami, leading the team to a national championship appearance. Beck finished the season with 3,813 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 72.4 percent completion percentage. He was named to the All-ACC Third Team and named Offensive MVP of the Fiesta Bowl/College Football Payoff semifinal game against Ole Miss.

Carson Beck spent five seasons at Georgia, but was the starting QB in 2023 and 2024. During his two seasons as the QB1 in Athens, Beck led the Bulldogs to two consecutive SEC Championship appearances and one conference title win. He was the backup QB in 2021 and 2022, and both teams won national championships.

Before playing for Georgia and Miami, Beck was a standout player in high school. He played at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida, and was ranked No. 225 in the 2020 Rivals Industry Rankings.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Carson Beck

With Beck now in the NFL, fans are wondering if he can make an immediate impact. NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein shared his thoughts on how Beck will be as a pro quarterback.

“Beck has NFL-caliber size and a lot of experience playing in high-leverage games,” Zierlein wrote. “He recovered from 2024 UCL surgery on his throwing elbow, but he appeared to lose some drive velocity on deep balls and move throws. He works through progressions at a good pace and can throw with anticipation, but he loses track of safeties, throwing into hazardous spots.

“Beck’s decision-making showed more maturity in his final college season, but pressure can pull him back into old habits. He spins a catchable ball with a compact release, but spotty accuracy leads to pass breakups and a lower conversion rate on tight-window throws. Beck projects as a good backup with the potential to earn a starting job down the road, but he must continue developing game-managing instincts.”