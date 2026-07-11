Arizona Diamondbacks select Arkansas C Ryder Helfrick in 2026 MLB Draft

Arkansas catcher Ryder Helfrick was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. He spent three years in Fayetteville.

Across 154 games for the Razorbacks, Helfrick hit for a .274 average with 20 doubles, 36 home runs, 99 RBI, a .542 SLG%, and a .402 OBP%. This past season, Helfrick blasted a career-high 18 home runs (T-17th in SEC). Although he just missed out on All-SEC honors, the Discovery Bay, CA native was named to the 2026 SEC All-Defensive Team.

Helfrick becomes the 12th First Round selection under Dave Van Horn at Arkansas, joining the likes of All-SEC OF Heston Kjerstad (No. 2 in 2020), SEC Pitcher of the Year LHP Hagen Smith (No. 3 in 2024), Golden Spikes Award winner OF Andrew Benintendi (No. 7 in 2015), and Golden Spikes Award winner INF Wehiwa Aloy (No. 31 in 2025).

Ryder Helfrick played in 154 games across three seasons for Arkansas

“Helfrick ranked among the best catchers in the 2023 high school class, but an inconsistent senior season and a commitment to Arkansas left him undrafted,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “He batted .179 as a part-time player as a freshman before tying for the Cape Cod League lead with 11 homers that summer, a prelude to becoming a full-time starter and going deep 15 times last spring. He stood out even more with his defense for the Razorbacks and the U.S. collegiate national team and should become the first backstop in school history to go in the first round.”

“More advanced than most college catchers, Helfrick already calls pitches and excels at running a staff. He shows impressive physical skills behind the plate as well, grading as a solid receiver, framer and blocker. He has a strong arm that will be even more effective if he cleans up his transfer and improves his accuracy.

Helfrick’s strength and bat speed generate plus raw power from the right side of the plate, with most of his homers traveling to his pull side. He punishes fastballs but will chase pitches out of the zone and struggles to make contact against breaking balls and changeups. Even if he doesn’t hit for a high average, he does everything else well enough to profile as a big league regular.”

Helfrick will now go down as the highest-drafted shortstop in Arkansas Baseball history. Jimmy Kremers, who was selected with the No. 33 overall pick in the Second Round of the 1988 MLB Draft, previously held the distinction.