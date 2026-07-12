Arizona Diamondbacks select Oklahoma RHP LJ Mercurius in 2026 MLB Draft

Oklahoma right-handed pitcher LJ Mercurius was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the No. 148 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. Mercurius entered in relief and was massive for Oklahoma in its Men’s College World Series-clinching win over North Carolina. He held the Tar Heels to just one earned run with five strikeouts across 5.2 innings in the 13-2 victory.

In his lone season at Oklahoma, Mercurius appeared in 22 games (12 starts). Across 83.1 innings pitched, the Las Vegas native accrued a 7-7 record with a 4.43 ERA, 103 strikeouts, and just 27 walks. Prior to Oklahoma, Mercurius pitched for UNLV, earning 2025 All-Mountain West Second Team honors.

He will go down in Oklahoma baseball history for his stellar NCAA Tournament run. Mercurius appeared in seven Tournament games for the Sooners, racking up 22.2 innings pitched. Across that run, he allowed just three earned runs (1.22) while tallying 21 strikeouts. It’s safe to say he was key in the Sooners’ first National Championship since 1994.

LJ Mercurius appeared in 22 games across lone season at Oklahoma

Mercurius becomes the latest Oklahoma right-handed pitcher to hear their name called in the MLB Draft, joining the likes of Cade Horton (2022), David Sandlin (2022), and Cade Cavalli (2020) in recent history.

“Nevada’s best prep pitching prospect in 2023, Mercurius spent his first two college seasons at UNLV before transferring to Oklahoma to reunite with his brother Xander, the Silver State’s top high school arm in 2025,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “L.J. can look like a second-round talent at his best and opened this spring by allowing one earned run in four non-conference starts before pitching his way out of the rotation by mid-May. He played a key bullpen role for the Sooners and won the clinching game at the College World Series.

“Mercurius operates with a 92-94 mph fastball that peaks at 97 with improved carry but not much running action, so it gets in trouble when he doesn’t locate it well. The same is true with his mid-80s changeup, a plus offering with fade and sink that was victimized for five homers in his first seven SEC starts. He relies primarily on those two pitches while mixing in some tight low-80s sliders.

“The Sooners have raised Mercurius’ arm slot to get more backspin on his fastball, similar to what they did with first-rounder Kyson Witherspoon in 2025. He’s throwing more strikes as a junior than he did last year but his ability to improve his command will determine his future success. If he can’t, he’ll be more middle reliever than No. 4 starter.