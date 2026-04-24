Arizona star freshman forward Koa Peat has officially declared for the 2026 NBA Draft. He announced the news on Friday.

In his lone season at Arizona, Peat was instrumental in helping the Wildcats to a Big 12 Regular Season Tournament Championship and their first appearance in the Final Four since 2001. In 36 games, the Chandler, Ariz., native averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. The 6’8″ forward was named to both the Third Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

Peat is projected to be the No. 17 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft (Oklahoma City), in Yahoo Sports‘ Kevin O’Connor‘s latest Mock Draft. He is poised to become the third First Round Draft pick of the Tommy Lloyd era at Arizona, joining Bennedict Mathurin (No. 6 in 2022) and Dalen Terry (No. 18 in 2022).

Arizona forward Koa Peat has declared for the NBA Draft, he announced.



The 6-8 freshman averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game this season.https://t.co/6Oo6DrfOtS pic.twitter.com/OGRkTTPneg — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 24, 2026

Koa Peat releases statement thanking Arizona fans after declaring for the NBA Draft

“Growing up in Arizona, I’ve been truly blessed to be surrounded by the game of basketball,” Peat said in a statement. “From a young age, I was able to grow up in an environment where I could compete, learn, and fall in love with the game every single day.

“Playing for the University of Arizona has been an incredible blessing and something I’ll always be grateful for. Wearing this name and representing where I come from means everything to me. It’s been an honor to compete at this level while still being rooted in the place that raised me.

“I want to start by thanking God for blessing me with the opportunity to be in the position. I’m also beyond grateful for my family. Your love, support, and sacrifices mean everything to me and have been the foundation of who I am.

“To my coaches and teammates, thank you for believing in me. You’ve helped me grow both as a player and a person. I’ve learned so much from all the experiences we’ve shared, and I’ll carry those memories and lessons with me forever.

“To the Zona fans: thank you for being the best fans in the country and for the constant support. Your unconditional energy and love is something I’ll always cherish.

“Playing in the NBA has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. With that being said, after a lot of thought and conversations with the people closest to me, I’m excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft.”